Presentation of the European State Prize in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In addition to the State Prize, which has already been awarded for the 5th time, this year for the first time there were two special prizes in the fields of "Europe in the Community" and "Europe in Schools".

For the first time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs honoured the many creative projects of European community councillors and pupils with their own prizes.

Almost 70 projects from all over Austria had been submitted by the application deadline at the end of July. From transnational music events, information campaigns in Austrian municipalities and panel discussions on the occasion of the EU elections to online rap video competitions, there were no limits to creativity and commitment.

An independent jury of experts evaluated the submissions and selected the three winning projects.

Foreign Minister Schallenberg first awarded the prize to Gerda Schnetzer-Sutterlüty, an EU municipal councillor from Sulz. For all her initiatives under the title "Europe - so near and yet so far" she was awarded the European State Prize in the special category "Europe in the Community".

With their event #klartext the two Vorarlberg pupils Daniel Romen and Daniel Thomas Bayer won the race in the category "Europe in schools". Together with a team, they planned in their spare time the largest panel discussion on the EU election, which was organized by pupils for pupils throughout Austria.

This year's winner of the European State Prize, Gritlind Kettl, won the "#RapyourEU4peace" online video rap competition she initiated for Salzburg's youth. Their aim was to motivate the young people to deal with the topic of peace and the EU in rap form in an artistically creative way and thereby bring the EU closer to them. The first prize of the competition was won by the 8th classes of the BORG Gastein with the contribution "Niewiederkrieg". The guests of the award ceremony could convince themselves live on site of the self-composed song.