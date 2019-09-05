Integration Report 2019: Asylum Applications Decline, Immigration Persists

In terms of the proportion of immigrants (1st generation) in a country, Austria ranks third in the EU in relation to the total population. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / / Bwag [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

The Integration Report 2019 prepared by the Expert Council on Integration provides a detailed overview of integration in Austria for the ninth time this year.

In this year's report, the Expert Council contextualises current developments in the field of integration, for the first time also in comparison to the previous year.

The main focuses of the Integration Report 2019 include gender roles, integration of young people, family reunification and marriage migration, religious diversity and secularity.

Federal Minister Schallenberg opened the presentation. The chairperson, Prof. Dr. Katharina Pabel, presented the report.

The data of the integration monitoring show that immigration to Austria is still taking place.

Immigration from EU Member States to Austria constitutes by far the largest share of immigration. Among the immigrants from third countries are asylum seekers as well as persons who come within the framework of family reunification and a relatively small but growing group of highly qualified people who come with the Red-White-Red card. Austria is therefore still an important destination country for immigrants from the EU and third countries with different migration motivations.

In terms of the proportion of immigrants (1st generation) in a country, Austria ranks third in the EU in relation to the total population, behind Luxembourg and Cyprus, although it is precisely in these two countries that the respective structural characteristics of immigration must be taken into account. For example, Luxembourg in particular - unlike Austria - is primarily characterised by highly qualified immigration.

The number of asylum applications in Austria fell considerably in 2018 (-44% compared to 2017). The number of asylum applications has also fallen significantly across the EU, albeit not to the same extent as in Austria. After the peak of the years 2015 and 2016, the number of asylum applications in Austria has declined continuously and significantly. Even in a long-term comparison, the number of new applications for asylum in 2018 is comparatively low. The experiences of the years 2015 and 2016 show, however, that migration can be triggered by crisis-ridden developments in (potential) countries of origin, as a result of which the number of asylum seekers in Europe can rise again.

The decline in asylum applications in Austria does not mean that the target group of migrants to be integrated will become smaller - on the contrary: it will continue to grow in the future due to various factors. Austria has a proportional share in positive asylum decisions of its population once again in first place across the EU. The positive outcome of ongoing asylum procedures will increase the number of asylum beneficiaries, who are an important target group for integration. The need for an effective integration policy therefore remains at any rate. Further migrants have already arrived in Austria via family reunification to asylum seekers; this migration will continue to play a role in the future. These new arrivals in Austria are also a target group of integration policy. The decreasing number of asylum applications therefore speaks for and not against an intensification of integration policy. The focus is shifting away from a direct migration management towards a longer-term integration policy approach for those who will remain in Austria in the medium to long term.

With regard to structural integration in the field of education, it can be said that people from the youngest refugee cohort are slowly integrating into Austrian structures. For young people, mastery of the German language, especially in training, is an indispensable prerequisite for a successful integration process in Austria. First results from the German support classes, according to which 16% of pupils manage to switch to the regular class after the first six months, clearly show how large the German deficits really are and how necessary targeted language support measures are in the schools. A further evaluation of these German support classes is therefore necessary in order to ensure that effective support is provided in learning the German language.

Value and orientation courses have been increasingly visited by women since the introduction of the legal obligation in the Integration Act. In last year's Integration Report, the Council of Experts noted that with the entry into force of the Integration Act, the proportion of women in value and orientation courses had risen significantly. In 2018, the proportion of women in these courses continued to grow. This is of great importance because the multiplier role of women is also expected to have positive effects on the family and the community. It can also be seen that mandatory counselling and training formats continue to be important measures to promote the individual integration process, especially for those entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection, and can also make a contribution to successful integration for society as a whole.

The situation on the Austrian labour market is improving

Overall, unemployment figures fell in 2018, benefiting both people with and without a migrant background. The increases in the employment of migrants are partly due to the good economic situation and the fact that more asylum procedures were completed positively and the corresponding persons were thus able to participate in the labour market without legal restrictions. In addition, the length of stay, especially of those who arrived in Austria in 2015 and 2016, has actually increased. It is also due to the successful training measures which are open to refugees following a positive asylum decision. The completion of language courses as well as value and orientation courses also favoured their chances of integration into the labour market.

Although the number of unemployed migrants has fallen, their share of the total unemployed is rising. This shows, above all, that unemployed Austrians have benefited more from the good economic situation than unemployed third-country nationals. However, the labour supply of third-country nationals has also increased at an above-average rate. On the one hand, this is due to the fact that the supply of foreign labour continued to increase in 2018 as a result of recent asylum awards. On the other hand, the lower average level of education of third-country nationals makes their employment opportunities more difficult. It is therefore the interaction of a quantitative and a qualitative aspect of the labour supply of third-country nationals that makes their integration into the labour market more difficult.

Not included in the available data are those persons who are not available to the labour market because they are particularly distant from the labour market. This is the case, for example, if they are in training or qualification measures, have insufficient knowledge of the German language or have childcare obligations. When interpreting the employment rate of migrants, this unrecorded group must be taken into account. It must not be overlooked in integration measures. Persons who are not in the labour market must make special efforts themselves in order to have the chance to enter working life in the future. This requires specific, low-threshold offers that respond to the special needs of this - in itself quite heterogeneous - group. Younger women with childcare obligations should remain the focus of the support measures. This year's Integration Report focuses on the handling of different gender roles in family and society, the integration of young people and the possible effects of family reunification and marriage migration on the integration process. It becomes apparent that these topics are closely linked, as the question arises whether and how different cultural backgrounds can influence a successful integration process. The culture of the host society in Austria, but also the culture that migrants bring with them, are influenced not least by religion. For a successful coexistence it is therefore necessary to agree on how to deal with religion and the religious and non-religious convictions of the individuals as well as on the relationship between religion and state. A separate chapter is devoted to this.

The Integration Report is supplemented by the Statistical Yearbook "migration & integration" of Statistik Austria.

The complete Integration Report 2019 can be found here.