Multilateralism: Austrian Delegation at UN General Assembly in New York City

Bierlein: "Austria as an active and reliable partner in multilateral cooperation". / Picture: © United Nations

Bierlein underlined the importance of Austria as an official location of the United Nations: "Our country is an active and reliable partner in multilateral cooperation. The great challenges facing humanity can only be solved globally in the interests of peace, freedom and the security of all of us".

Talks with the Jewish Community - Climate Action Summit

The programme includes a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and participation in the opening of the 74th UN General Assembly.

In addition, there will be numerous bilateral meetings and talks with representatives of the Jewish community, in which Austria's special historical responsibility will be expressed.

Speech by Federal Minister Schallenberg to the UN General Assembly

Federal Minister Schallenberg will speak at the high-level debate in the General Assembly as Austria's representative.

In addition, the Foreign Minister's programme includes a speech on the International Day for the Complete Elimination of Nuclear Weapons and the founding meeting of the Alliance for Multilateralism.

Bilateral talks are planned with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif and the President of the International Red Cross Peter Maurer. Federal Minister Patek will participate in the Climate Action Summit and in the presentation of initiatives on renewable energy.