Portrait: New Permanent Representative of Poland H.E. Dr. Dominika Krois Presents Credentials
Recently, Ms. Dominika Krois became the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Poland to the United Nations Office and the International Organisations in Vienna.
Dominika Krois of Poland (left) and Lassina Zerbo of the CTBTO. / Picture: © UNODC / CTBTO PrepCom
According to the MFA Press Office, last autumn Minister Jacek Czaputowicz presented Dominika Krois, Ph.D. with a nomination as the Permanent Representative of Poland to the UN Office and International Organisations in Vienna.
Dominika Krois graduated from Faculty of Law and Administration of the Jagiellonian University and received a Ph.D. in law at the same university in…
