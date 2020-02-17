New Permanent Representative of Monaco to the United Nations Office at Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 08:33 ♦ (Vindobona)

The new Permanent Representative of Monaco to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Mr. Frédéric Labarrère, presented his credentials to the Director-General of UNOV, Ms. Ghada Waly.

Coat of arms of the Principality of Monaco. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Denelson83 / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

Mr. Labarrère, who is also Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, has held many positions during his career, including :

  • President of the General Assembly of the intergovernmental organization Eutelsat-Igo (elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2019);
  • Member of the Executive Committee of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE)…

Ghada Fathi Waly, UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, Monaco, Frederic Labarrere
