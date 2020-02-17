Sponsored Content
New Permanent Representative of Monaco to the United Nations Office at Vienna
The new Permanent Representative of Monaco to the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Mr. Frédéric Labarrère, presented his credentials to the Director-General of UNOV, Ms. Ghada Waly.
Coat of arms of the Principality of Monaco. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Denelson83 / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
Mr. Labarrère, who is also Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, has held many positions during his career, including :
- President of the General Assembly of the intergovernmental organization Eutelsat-Igo (elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2019);
- Member of the Executive Committee of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE)…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
New UN Drugs and Crime Agency Boss Took Office (February 6)
Inaugural Visit of the New UNODC Boss Ms. Ghada Waly (February 4)
Featured
Sponsored
Sponsored Content