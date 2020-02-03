IAEA Staff Association Ball at Hofburg Palace Vienna 2020
The latest IAEA Staff Association Ball was held on Saturday, 1 February 2020 at the Hofburg Palace, the former imperial palace in the centre of Vienna. It's a unique breathtaking celebration, displaying a kaleidoscope of diversity in music and dance culture, national costumes, food and wine.
The IAEA Staff Association Ball has become an integral part of the Vienna's traditional ball calendar.
The first IAEA Staff Ball was organised in 1961 and since then has been held on a regular basis, sometimes jointly with UNIDO and UNOV.
For the past 20 years, however, the IAEA Ball has been in the hands of the IAEA Staff Association.
The Hofburg is the former imperial palace at the Heldenplatz.
Built in the 13th century and expanded in the centuries since, the palace has been the seat of power of the Habsburg dynasty rulers, and today the official residence and workplace of the President of Austria.
It was the principal imperial winter residence, as Schönbrunn Palace was the summer residence.
Amazing light projections featuring "Life Below Water" were shown.
Great entertainment was offered as follows:
MEZZANINE:
Festsaal: Best of Viennese Tradition and Broadway Big Band followed by the Midnight Show and Quadrille
Zeremoniensaal: Swing, swing, swing followed by the Tombola and the traditional Ceilidh dance
Metternichsaal: Best of Latin American music, caliente!
Rittersaal: Party band! Explosive mix or rock and pop
Radetzky App II: Reggae and Afro Vibes in Imperial Apartment
Orchestergang: Silent Disco
GROUND-FLOOR:
Forum: West African music and disco
Gartensaal: Radio Superfly disco night
Heuriger: Viennese Heuriger music and specialities
Kesselhaushof: Smoking room is now in Alte Hofküche