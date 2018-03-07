IAEA Staff Association Ball 2018 Review: Colours of Africa

Amazing projection featuring the Colours of Africa by Lichttapete Lichtkunstkollektiv at Hofburg Vienna / Picture: © IAEA Staff Association / Projection by Lichttapete Lichtkunstkollektiv

The IAEA Staff Association Ball is a unique breathtaking celebration, displaying a kaleidoscope of diversity in music & dance culture, national costumes, food and wine, all presented in the backdrop of the Hofburg Imperial Palace, the traditional home of the Viennese Ball culture.



The Hofburg is the former imperial palace at the Heldenplatz. Built in the 13th century and expanded in the centuries since, the palace has been the seat of power of the Habsburg dynasty rulers, and today the official residence and workplace of the President of Austria. It was the principal imperial winter residence, as Schönbrunn Palace was the summer residence.

Amazing light projections featuring the Colours of Africa by Lichttapete Lichtkunstkollektiv were shown.

The guests enjoyed the experience: "It was amazing - all the musicians and the atmosphere were great. Only the Mitternachts-Quadrille - due to the unclear and hardly hearable english instructions - was more or less a chaos (but maybe that is the reason why it was great fun)." "The Reggae Band needs a smaller room to be able to spread the Reggae type feeling and the same is valid for the Scottish Band."



So did the artists: "Absolutely phenomenal night! Everything was incredible! Thank you for looking after us you made us feel very welcome and we had so much fun performing for you."



Great entertainment was offered as follows:



Festsaal: Best of Viennese Tradition and Broadway Big Band followed by the Midnight Show and Quadrille

Zeremoniensaal: Swing, swing, swing followed by the Tombola and the traditional Ceilidh

Metternichsaal: Best of Latin American music

Rittersaal: Party band! Explosive mix or rock and pop

Maria Theresia App. II: World music with a spice of pop-jazz, soul

Forum: Reggae, Afro Grooves and moves

Gartensaal: Team 3 Live music and music lounge

Heuriger: Viennese Heuriger music and specialities

Alte Hofküche: Disco and party fever until the morning light

Kesselhaushof: Smoking area (next to the "Forum")