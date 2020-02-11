Permanent Representative of El Salvador Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of El Salvador to the United Nations in Vienna, Julia Emma Villatoro Tario, presented her credentials to the Director-General of UNOV, Ghada Waly. Find her resume as follows.

Julia Emma Villatoro Tario, presented her credentials to the Director-General of UNOV. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Laura Heinschink and Peter Lechner / HBF

During her career, Ms. Villatoro Tario has served in various capacities, among them:

Curriculum Vitae:
Career History:
1994-1998 Court Clerk and…

