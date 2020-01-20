Sponsored
Article Tools
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador, H.E. Ms. Julia Emma Villatoro Tario
Published: January 20, 2020; 09:13 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to Austria, H.E. Ms. Julia Emma Villatoro Tario presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg. She already held the position of Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of El Salvador to Austria and Permanent Mission to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna from 2010-2011.
Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador, H.E. Ms. Julia Emma Villatoro Tario. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Laura Heinschink and Peter Lechner / HBFThis article includes a total of 558 words.
On January 13, 2020, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to Vienna, H.E. Ms. Julia Emma Villatoro Tario to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.
According to the Chamber of Commerce Europe - Central America H.E. Ms.…
or Log In
Fast News Search