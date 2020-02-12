Counter-Terrorism: Challenges Posed by Foreign Fighters Returning from Conflict Areas

Published: February 12, 2020; 14:50

Security conference in Vienna calls on countries to address challenges posed by foreign terrorist fighters in respect of international law.

Many representatives from more than 50 Member States, UN entities, international and regional organizations discussed different approaches to address the challenges posed by foreign terrorist fighters returning from Iraq, Syria and other conflict areas. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Ritsaiph

A two-day high-level regional counter-terrorism conference jointly organized by the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), the OSCE, and Switzerland, in cooperation with Albania’s OSCE Chairmanship concluded in Vienna.

More than 438 representatives from more than 50 Member States, UN entities, international and regional organizations, as well as 38 civil society…

