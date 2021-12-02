Advertise with Vindobona.org

OSCE Summit in Stockholm: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Meets Austria's Linhart

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

Amid growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is meeting with Foreign Minister Linhart at the annual Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Stockholm, Sweden. Read about their meeting as well as Linhart's agenda for the summit.

Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart: "The OSCE Council of Ministers in Stockholm gives us the opportunity to address current crises and conflicts and to work together on solutions." / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is holding its annual Ministerial Council meeting in the capital of this year’s Chairmanship, Sweden.

The foreign ministers of the 57 participating countries are meeting to discuss current security issues. …

