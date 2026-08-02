OPEC+ Raises Production Caps Again: Concerns About the Stability of Maritime Routes and Energy Infrastructure

These decisions were prompted by ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and conflicts in the Middle East. The price of North Sea Brent crude has risen by about 26 percent since the outbreak of military hostilities in the spring, reaching approximately $88 (about 77 euros) per barrel.

The JMMC expressed concern about attacks on global energy infrastructure. Repairing damaged facilities entails extremely high costs and takes a great deal of time, which severely impairs global supply security. The committee emphasized how essential the protection of international sea lanes is. A disruption of shipping routes increases market volatility and jeopardizes the collective efforts of nations to stabilize the energy market.

Logistical Hurdles

Experts emphasize that simply raising production quotas does not necessarily mean that more crude oil will actually reach the global market. Due to the partial blockade of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz—a key bottleneck in the Persian Gulf—major producers such as Saudi Arabia have been unable to fully utilize their previous production caps in recent months. In addition, several producing countries are facing challenges in even meeting their prescribed production targets due to reduced capacity.

Monitoring of Quotas and Outlook

At its meeting, the JMMC monitoring committee reviewed production data for May and June 2026 and confirmed that OPEC and non-OPEC members were largely in compliance with the rules. All participants announced that they would gradually offset any excess production since January 2024.

The seven OPEC+ countries intend to continue their consultations via monthly video conferences; the next meeting is scheduled for September 6, 2026. The next regular session of the JMMC (68th meeting) will take place on October 4, 2026.

OPEC