Earthquake in the Oil Market: UAE Leaves OPEC

The Emirates’ withdrawal marks the end of an era. It is a clear sign that, when in doubt, national security interests and the strategic realignment toward the U.S. carry more weight than the decades-long solidarity within the Arab oil bloc. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / DALIBRI / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

The withdrawal comes at a particularly critical moment. As the war between the U.S. and Israel against Iran keeps the region on edge, the Emirates’ announcement is being viewed as a “bombshell.” What makes this especially significant is that the UAE had been a member of the organization since 1967, four years before the country was even officially founded.

Officially, the state news agency WAM justifies the move with a “thorough assessment” of national interests and points to the massive disruptions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by the “Wall Street Journal.” This vital waterway, through which roughly 20% of the world’s traded crude oil normally flows, is effectively blocked as a result of the Iran conflict.

The Reasons: Geopolitics Over Community

Behind the diplomatic facade, however, tensions are running high. Experts view the withdrawal primarily as a departure from Saudi Arabia’s dominance, as reported by the German news program “Tageschau.”

The UAE accuses its neighbors, particularly Riyadh, of failing to provide adequate protection against Iranian drone and missile attacks. The Emirates felt abandoned during the crisis despite existing defense agreements. While Saudi Arabia pushed for production cuts to support prices, the UAE invested heavily in new production capacity. Abu Dhabi aims to reach a production level of five million barrels per day by 2027—a goal that was hardly compatible with OPEC’s tight quotas.

For U.S. President Donald Trump, the withdrawal is a diplomatic triumph. He had repeatedly referred to OPEC as a “rip-off.” With this unilateral move, the Emirates are signaling an even closer alignment with Washington, in the hope of securing more exclusive security guarantees.

Consequences for the oil market and the region

Although the withdrawal is unlikely to have much impact on oil prices in the short term—since exports are already severely restricted by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—the long-term consequences are serious. It creates a new level of problems surrounding Gulf oil and the situation in Iran.

The balance of power is shifting irrevocably. OPEC, which was already under pressure from the shale oil boom in the U.S., is losing further influence. Should the UAE flood the market with its capacity without regard for quotas once the situation normalizes, a new price war looms.

OPEC