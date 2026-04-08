Austria is Pushing for Stability Diplomacy and Energy Security in the Gulf

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger met with Saudi Arabia’s top leadership and representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh during the final days of 2026. The goal is ambitious: to de-escalate a war that threatens not only the region but also the global economic situation.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is considered particularly critical. About one-third of the world’s fertilizer supply, as well as significant quantities of crude oil, is transported through this strait. A blockade would have disastrous consequences for food prices and energy supplies in Europe. Meinl-Reisinger once again positioned Vienna as neutral ground for potential peace talks: “We are mediating and specifically positioning Vienna as a place for dialogue, negotiation, and concrete solutions. Foreign policy is not conducted from the sidelines.”

Austria also supports a UN initiative to keep the corridor open for fertilizer shipments despite the fighting. As the host country of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Vienna is predestined under international law to monitor Iran’s nuclear program, which underpins Meinl-Reisinger’s push for negotiations in Vienna.

Fragile Ceasefire and the “TACO” Effect

On the night of April 8, the U.S. and Iran surprisingly agreed to a two-week ceasefire. While State Secretary Michaela Schmidt (SPÖ) speaks of “cautious optimism,” experts urge skepticism, as reported by ORF.

WIFO Director Gabriel Felbermayr analyzed the situation with his usual sharpness on the Bluesky platform. He sees the Gulf states as the losers despite the ceasefire, as potential transit fees for the Strait of Hormuz could act like an export tax. Felbermayr warns of “yo-yo effects” in supply chains and points to the behavior of U.S. President Donald Trump, which he describes as “TACO” (Trump Always Chickens Out)—a pattern of massive threats followed by sudden backtracking, which fuels lasting uncertainty in the markets.

Domestic Preparedness: New Crisis Committee at the Chancellery

To respond to the massive repercussions of the Iran war, the federal government under Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) has established a central coordination committee based on the Federal Crisis Security Act (B-KSG). Peter Vorhofer, an experienced strategist, will take on the operational leadership; the Austrian Armed Forces brigadier and government advisor on national security is considered an expert at the intersection of military analysis and government crisis preparedness. The body takes a whole-of-government approach by bringing representatives from ministries, federal states, and cities and municipalities to the table. With a daily situation assessment and at least weekly meetings at the Federal Chancellery, the aim is to ensure that information about the unstable global situation is immediately translated into concrete options for action for Austrian policymakers.

The committee’s structural depth is reflected in four specialized subcommittees covering foreign policy, the economy, science, and, in particular, security of supply. The latter is the focus of State Secretary Alexander Pröll (ÖVP) and Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) due to the precarious situation in the Strait of Hormuz and fluctuating energy prices. Despite the current two-week ceasefire, welcomed by State Secretary Michaela Schmidt (SPÖ), the leadership remains skeptical from a realpolitik perspective. During the presentation at the Chancellery, Vorhofer emphasized the “unclear situation,” in which further escalation is just as possible as a diplomatic solution, which is why the committee primarily serves to prepare Austria for all future scenarios—from supply bottlenecks to new price spikes.

The law forming the basis for the new committee was passed just a few years ago to enable a coordinated response to hybrid threats following the experiences of the pandemic and the 2022 energy crisis. It is intended to consolidate competencies that were previously fragmented.

Criticism of the “diplomatic facade”

Domestically, however, resistance is mounting, as reported by ORF. The Greens accuse the government of ignoring the activities of the Iranian embassy in Vienna. Foreign policy spokesperson Meri Disoski criticized the fact that the diplomatic mission is being used to intimidate regime critics in Austria—an issue the minister indirectly touched upon during her talks in the Gulf by condemning Iran’s missile program.

Austrian MFA

Austrian Federal Chancellery