OPEC+ Extends Production Cuts Until 2025

An official OPEC statement said: “The participating countries reaffirmed the framework of the Declaration of Cooperation signed on December 10, 2016, and further reaffirmed in subsequent meetings, as well as the Charter of Cooperation signed on July 2, 2019”. It was also decided to extend the total production of crude oil of OPEC and non-OPEC participating countries in the DoC from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, and to extend the assessment period by the three independent sources until the end of November 2025.

Reuters reported that OPEC+ had agreed to extend deep oil production cuts until 2025 to stabilize the market in the face of sluggish demand, high interest rates, and rising US production. The current Brent oil price is around USD 80 per barrel, which is below the level needed for many OPEC+ members to balance their budgets. It was also decided to extend the voluntary cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day until the end of September 2024 and to gradually phase them out from October 2024 until September 2025. Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman stated that OPEC+ could pause or reverse the cuts if demand is not strong enough.

The New York Times reported that OPEC+ is planning a gradual lifting of production cuts. Starting in October 2024, oil production in eight countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq, could be increased in monthly increments until 2025. This decision aims to support oil prices while reassuring producers such as the United Arab Emirates who want to extract more oil. Saudi Arabia's production, for example, could rise to almost 10 million barrels per day by the end of 2025, although this is still below its capacity of 12 million barrels per day. According to Raad Alkadiri, a senior associate in energy security and climate change at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, this decision is “short-term market management in action”. OPEC+ could pause or reverse the monthly increases if market conditions change.

ORF emphasized that OPEC+ has decided to keep production capacity largely stable. Only the United Arab Emirates is expected to increase production, by 300,000 barrels per day to 3.5 million barrels per day by the end of September 2025, as part of efforts to stabilize prices in the face of weak global demand, high interest rates, and rising competing U.S. oil production. Oil prices are currently trading close to 80 dollars per barrel, which is below what many OPEC+ members need to balance their budgets. OPEC+ includes the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied oil producers led by Russia. They have implemented a series of production cuts since the end of 2022.

