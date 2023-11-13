OPEC Secretary General Al Ghais Advocates for Increased Oil Production Amidst Global Energy Transition

Haitham Al-Ghais, the secretary general of the oil cartel OPEC, explained the need for more oil in the world. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / DALIBRI / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

Al Ghais, speaking at the Energy Asia Summit and in an article published by CNBC, emphasized the indispensable role of oil in our daily lives and the global economy. Highlighting the ubiquitous presence of oil in everyday products like toothpaste, deodorants, and more complex items like computers and cars, Al Ghais pointed out that the disappearance of oil would lead to a catastrophic halt in transportation networks, supply chain crashes, and a rise in energy poverty. This scenario underscores the critical role oil continues to play in sustaining modern lifestyles and economies.

Fossil Fuels Dominance and Energy Demand

According to the Statistical Review of World Energy for 2022, fossil fuels, including oil, constitute 82% of global energy, a share that hasn’t significantly changed in the past 30 years. This data, resonating with OPEC's outlook, shows the persistent reliance on oil and gas worldwide. With the world’s population projected to grow by 1.6 billion by 2045, OPEC estimates a 23% increase in global energy demand, with oil demand expected to reach around 110 million barrels a day.

Investment in Oil and Renewable Energy

Al Ghais argues that investing in oil is essential for meeting current and future energy demands, emphasizing that this does not negate the importance of renewable energy sources. OPEC members are channeling investments into cleaner technologies, including renewables, hydrogen, and carbon capture, to decarbonize the oil industry and promote a circular carbon economy. This approach is seen as a pragmatic balance between fulfilling today’s energy needs and striving for a greener future.

The Slow Pace of Energy Transition

The Secretary-General points out the gradual nature of energy transitions, using the example of electric vehicles (EVs). Despite advancements, EVs still represent a minor fraction of total vehicle sales globally, indicating that oil will remain a crucial energy source for transportation for many years.

Al Ghais stresses the importance of an “all-peoples, all-fuels, and all-technologies” approach to meet the rising energy demands and tackle climate change. This strategy underscores the need for a diversified energy mix to ensure energy security, affordability, and emission reduction.

Energy Poverty, Universal Access, and Energy Pragmatism

The UN estimates that over 700 million people lack access to electricity, highlighting the significance of oil in providing basic energy needs, especially in developing countries. Al Ghais calls for continued oil investment to eradicate energy poverty and ensure universal energy access.

As the world prepares for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the UAE, Al Ghais echoes COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber's sentiment for “maximum energy, minimum emissions.” This statement encapsulates the need for a balanced, realistic approach to meet the world’s energy requirements while addressing environmental concerns.

In conclusion, Al Ghais' stance offers a nuanced perspective on the role of oil in the global energy landscape. While acknowledging the importance of renewable energy, he argues for a continued reliance on oil to meet current demands, ensure energy security, and facilitate a pragmatic and inclusive transition to a more sustainable energy future.

