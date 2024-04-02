Seventh OPEC-China Energy Talks in Vienna: Joint Focus on Sustainable Future and Energy Cooperation

The meeting was co-chaired by OPEC Secretary General HE Haitham Al Ghais and HE Zhang Jianhua, Head of the National Energy Administration of the People's Republic of China. HE Li Song, Ambassador of the Permanent Mission of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, also attended and opened the meeting with introductory remarks.

In his remarks, Secretary General Al Ghais emphasized the importance of the energy dialogue between OPEC and China, which is constantly evolving and strengthening. "Our regular exchanges on energy issues of common interest are extremely valuable. They contribute to stability in the oil market, to the well-being of producers, consumers, and the global economy, and help us meet the challenges of a sustainable energy future for all," Al Ghais added.

The Chinese side emphasized that OPEC is seen as an important player and partner in global energy policy. China, whose economy is enjoying stable and rapid growth, will continue to see a steady increase in energy demand. The focus will be on coordinating energy transformation and security, protecting the environment, and promoting green and low-carbon development.

HE Administrator Zhang said China intends to accelerate new energy system construction, expand international energy cooperation in all fields, and promote a new mutually beneficial model. China is determined to actively and steadily achieve the goals of carbon peak and carbon neutrality, and wants to work together with OPEC and other international energy organizations to reform international energy governance, he said.

Ambassador Li Song stressed the strategic importance of strengthening dialogue and exchanges between China, the world's second-largest economy and largest oil importer, and OPEC, the most important international organization in the oil sector, for global energy security.

The meeting commended the progress made in deepening cooperation between OPEC and the People's Republic of China through the framework of the OPEC-China Energy Dialogue. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation in the future, including at the technical and research levels.

Experts exchanged views on market outlook, energy transition, and the importance of oil in securing a sustainable energy future. The eighth high-level meeting of the OPEC-China Energy Dialogue is already scheduled for next year, underscoring the ongoing importance and impact of these discussions on global energy policy.

OPEC

China Mission Vienna