New EU Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner Approved by EU Parliament

Brunner answered questions from MEPs in the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice, and Home Affairs (LIBE) and emphasized how crucial the swift implementation of the Asylum and Migration Pact by 2026 is for the EU. In addition to the accelerated return of rejected asylum seekers, Brunner wants to create legal migration routes into the European labor market in order to address the existing shortage of skilled workers. According to his statements, one focus of his future activities will be on intensifying international cooperation and improving the exchange of information in the area of internal security. Digitization should make the exchange between member states more efficient.

Support for Schengen enlargement: a step towards strengthening EU internal policy

Brunner's stance on Schengen enlargement represents a remarkable departure from the ÖVP's previous line. Contrary to Austria's hesitant position, he is in favor of the full integration of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area. “The member states have made progress in recent months and we are well on the way to facilitating the full integration of these countries,” emphasized Brunner. This position strengthens Brunner's image as a pragmatic European who is committed to a united Europe.

At present, Bulgaria and Romania are only partial members of the so-called “Air Schengen” area, which involves the abolition of border controls only at air and sea borders. Brunner argued that full integration of both countries into the Schengen area would further strengthen the internal market and common security. Especially for him as a Vorarlberg native who grew up “only a few kilometers away from several borders”, the importance of open borders had always been tangible.

Critical questions on return centers and external migration partnerships

Another key topic of the hearing was the EU's planned return policy. Brunner announced that he would present a comprehensive legislative plan for deportations as soon as possible and would rely on broad consultation. To facilitate returns, Brunner does not rule out the creation of so-called “return hubs” in third countries but calls for humane standards based on the rule of law. His position on cooperation with third countries such as Albania, where Italy recently set up return centers, is open. “I am open to new ideas,” he explained and emphasized the need to shape such measures in cooperation with international organizations to ensure that they are implemented by human rights.

Parliamentary support and criticism: no “showman” appearances, but clear words

With a two-thirds majority, the committee voted in favor of Brunner's appointment, who described himself as “not a showman, but a lawyer” and held out the prospect of a pragmatic approach to migration policy. His experience as finance minister and his commitment to the European idea underpin his plan to protect the EU's external borders while at the same time safeguarding human rights - “a balance that is not contradictory,” said Brunner. The groups of the European People's Party (EPP), the Social Democrats (S&D), the Liberals (Renew), and the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) supported him, while the Greens abstained and the right-wing groups ESN and “Patriots for Europe” voted against him. The left also rejected him, with the magazine *Politico* criticizing Brunner for his sometimes evasive answers. Despite this, he achieved the necessary majority.

Outlook: EU Commission to start work in December

The hearings of the 26 Commissioners-designate will continue until November 12. A final decision by the European Parliament on the entire Commission is expected at the end of November, with an official start of office on December 1. However, delays could occur if a candidate does not achieve a parliamentary majority. Before Ursula von der Leyen's first term of office, several candidates fell through in 2019, which delayed the start of the Commission.

Challenges for the new Commission and potential controversies

Some candidates for Commissioner are considered “shaky candidates” this year. In particular, the nominations of the Italian Raffaele Fitto and the Hungarian Olivér Várhelyi have met with resistance. Fitto, a member of the right-wing populist Fratelli d'Italia and seconded by Giorgia Meloni, is to take over cohesion policy as Executive Vice-President of the Commission, which has provoked strong criticism from the Social Democrats, Greens, and Liberals. Várhelyi, previously responsible for the enlargement dossier, is also considered controversial. His nomination as Commissioner for Health is viewed critically by many MEPs, as he is seen as the mouthpiece of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Brunner's confirmation marks the start of a phase in which the EU Commission, and migration policy in particular, is under new leadership. As Vindobona.org reported, Brunner now faces the challenge of shaping a pragmatic and humane migration policy that strengthens the security of external borders while at the same time upholding human rights.

European Commission

European Parliament