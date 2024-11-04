Brunner Faces Challenge at EU Hearing: Focus on Migration and Changing Schengen Position

The former Austrian People's Party Finance Minister and future EU Commissioner for Migration, Magnus Brunner, has explained his positions and goals in writing to the EU Parliament. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter

Magnus Brunner, who previously specialized in financial issues, advocates an EU-wide, coherent migration policy. His plans focus on the rapid implementation of the controversial EU asylum and migration pact and creating a new EU deportation law aimed at the more efficient return of irregular migrants. This goal is to be based on closer cooperation with the member states to ensure the most uniform application possible. Another focus of his plans is the abolition of internal land border controls for Bulgaria and Romania, which have so far been blocked in Austria.

Brunner's position on Schengen enlargement represents a clear change of course. Contrary to the previous stance of his party, which under Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) insisted that border controls remain in place, Brunner sees Bulgaria and Romania as “entitled” to take full advantage of the Schengen benefits. Observers suspect that Brunner's position could be conducive to the approval of the EU Parliament, as his previous experience in the financial sector casts doubt on his suitability for the migration portfolio.

Broad support with exceptions

Brunner's nomination appears to meet with broad support in Parliament. In addition to the conservative EPP group, from which Brunner himself comes, the Social Democrats and Liberals have signaled their approval. However, Brunner also needs the votes of other parties, and the Green Group has so far been skeptical. The “Patriots for Europe” group, which is made up of right-wing populist parties and is supported by the FPÖ, has announced that it will vote unanimously against Brunner.

A difficult environment for other candidates

While Brunner's chances of being confirmed are considered relatively stable, there are other “shaky candidates” in the new Commission. The candidates from Italy and Hungary in particular are in the crossfire of criticism. Raffaele Fitto, nominated by the Italian head of government Giorgia Meloni, is to manage the multi-billion euro cohesion fund and act as deputy president of the Commission. His strong right-wing background has led to opposition from the Social Democrats, Greens, and Liberals, who fear a shift to the right in the Commission.

The Hungarian candidate Oliver Varhelyi, the former Commissioner for Enlargement, is also viewed critically. Varhelyi, who is earmarked for the health portfolio, is seen by MEPs as a potential mouthpiece for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. In the past, Varhelyi had already attracted attention for going it alone and making questionable statements, which caused outrage among MEPs.

The hearing: more than just an examination

The hearings of EU Commission candidates are not only an assessment of their professional competence but also a test of strength between the European Parliament and the Commission. Rejected candidates can lead to the replacement of other candidates, as the political groups often use their approval strategically. For example, a rejection of Fitto by the left-wing camp could provoke a vote against the socialist Spaniard Teresa Ribera, who is expected to take on influential tasks in the area of climate policy.

Gender parity is another point of discussion. Although von der Leyen called on the member states to put forward one female and one male candidate, parity was not achieved. Only around 40 percent of the designated Commissioners are female, which provoked criticism from parts of the Parliament.

The final vote on the new EU Commission is expected at the end of November. If Brunner passes the test, he could start work as Commissioner for Migration on December 1 - a challenging start in a politically sensitive environment.

