New Direct Flight Between Xi’an and Vienna Officially Launched

The first China Eastern Airlines flight to land from Xi'an created a historic link between the former imperial city of China and the capital of Austria. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons/ 51550-Xian/ xiquinhosilva / CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en)

With the first landing of a China Eastern Airlines flight from Xi’an, a historic bridge was forged between the Austrian capital and China’s former imperial city. The new direct route will operate three times a week year-round. This development marks not only a success for tourism but also coincides with a year of great symbolic significance for diplomacy.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at Vienna International Airport. High-ranking dignitaries from politics, business, and the aviation industry gathered for this ceremonial “maiden flight ceremony.” They inaugurated a connection that is far more than just a flight route.

A Symbol of 55 Years of Partnership

In her speech, the Chinese Ambassador to Austria, Qi Mei, highlighted the deep symbolic significance of this date. The year 2026 marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Austria. The new route is a living example of the “dynamic, friendly strategic partnership” between the two nations.

Ambassador Qi also pointed out the massive simplifications in travel: China has introduced a unilateral visa waiver for Austrian citizens, allowing stays of up to 30 days. This policy is bearing fruit: Last year, China recorded over 82 million foreign entries, a clear sign of the revival of international exchange following the pandemic years.

Xi’an: Gateway to History and a Modern Economic Hub

The choice of Xi’an as a destination is strategically wise. Xi’an, the starting point of the ancient Silk Road and home to the world-famous Terracotta Army, is today a major center for technology and industry in the heart of China. For Austrian companies, the city offers direct access to the emerging markets in Central and Western China.

Julian Jäger, Board Member and CEO of Vienna International Airport, emphasized the economic significance: Direct connections are the “lifeline of international tourism.” The new route strengthens Vienna’s position as a key hub in Central Europe and opens up new potential for Austria as a business location.

High-level support from the political sphere

Although she was unable to attend in person, Elisabeth Zehetner, State Secretary for Energy, Startups, and Tourism, underscored the importance of the connection for Austria’s tourism strategy in a video message. For years, China has been considered one of the most important long-haul markets for the domestic hotel industry and retail sector.

In addition to Li Ye, Vice President of China Eastern Airlines, the ceremony was attended by numerous representatives from the political sphere and the Chinese business community. China Eastern is one of the world’s largest airlines, and with the Vienna–Xi’an route, it is sending a clear signal regarding its expansion strategy in Europe.

A Boost for Tourism and Logistics

Vienna’s Director of Tourism, Norbert Kettner, added that China ranks among Vienna’s top 10 markets, particularly in the luxury segment, and that the purchasing power of Chinese visitors is essential for the local visitor economy.

In addition to passenger traffic, Vienna is benefiting significantly in the air cargo sector. Since Xi’an is a major hub for high-tech goods and e-commerce, the new route strengthens Vienna’s role as a logistics hub for Central and Eastern Europe. The maiden flight alone delivered 12 tons of air cargo directly to Vienna.

China’s New Openness

The introduction of a 30-day visa-free stay for Austrians is part of a broader charm offensive by Beijing to boost tourism and foreign investment. The aviation industry is closely monitoring this trend. Experts view the Vienna–Xi’an connection as a logical continuation of the Asian market’s recovery. While air traffic to North America reached record levels shortly after the pandemic, traffic to the Far East is now catching up significantly.

The new direct connection is a win-win for both sides. Travelers from Austria can now reach the wonders of Xi’an without layovers in about 10 hours of flight time, while Chinese tourists and businesspeople can find a convenient connection to the heart of Europe. In the year marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, this flight sends a strong signal for a shared future.

Background: Route Details in Brief Days Departure VIE Arrival XIY Mon, Thu, Sat 01:30 PM 05:50 AM (+1) Aircraft: Airbus A330-200 Operator: China Eastern Airlines (SkyTeam member, fleet of 800+ aircraft) Significance: Historic capital of 13 dynasties; hub for aerospace & software.

Chinese Embassy Vienna

Vienna International Airport