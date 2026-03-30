Austria Blocks Chinese JD.com’s Acquisition of MediaMarkt

Ceconomy AG’s planned takeover by JD.com has become a focal test of economic openness versus state control in Austria, sharply contrasting market liberalization with national investment restrictions. The path actually seemed to be clear. The Federal Competition Authority (BWB) had already approved the deal in September. However, the decisive hurdle is of a political nature: the Investment Control Act (InvKG). This law allows the Ministry of Economy to review acquisitions by non-EU investors if they could jeopardize “security or public order.”

Since 2020, review powers in Austria have been significantly tightened. The electronics trade, in particular, can come under scrutiny due to the critical components it contains and the massive amounts of data involved. With over 30% market share, MediaMarkt leads Austrian electronics retail. Concerns over Chinese investment and the potential market disruption from a forced exit are fueling a wider debate on balancing open markets with security interests—an argument currently central in Austria’s politics.

The ministry is particularly critical of whether an investor is under the influence of a foreign government. In the case of JD.com, Vienna appears to be far more skeptical than Paris or Rome, where approvals have already been granted. In Germany and Spain, too, an agreement is expected in the near term.

Poison arrows between the company and the ministry

In recent days, the dispute has escalated verbally. Ceconomy accused the Austrian Ministry of Economy (BMWET) of “blocking a joint solution.” The ministry reacted with irritation and emphasized that it was “extremely cooperative.” The fact is, however, that the original application for review was withdrawn effective April 10.

A spokesperson for JD.com clarified that this was not a withdrawal from the purchase, but a tactical maneuver: “The application will be resubmitted within the next few weeks.” The company aims to address the authorities’ concerns in a new attempt.

“The last option is a withdrawal”

For the roughly 2,000 employees at the approximately 50 to 56 Austrian MediaMarkt stores, the current developments come as a shock. Jan Niclas Brandt, CEO of MediaMarkt Austria, made headlines in the Kronen Zeitung: A complete withdrawal from Austria would be the “last option” should approval be denied.

Ceconomy CEO Kai-Ulrich Deissner highlighted the dilemma on ORF-ZIB1: The group cannot let the global partnership with JD.com in ten other countries fail because of the blockade in Austria. In a worst-case scenario, they would be forced to divest the Austrian business. However, Deissner strongly doubts that, given the current economic climate, a buyer could be found willing to take over all locations and employees.

Data protection at “space-age levels”

To smooth things over, JD.com has offered far-reaching guarantees. These include maintaining all store locations, an employment guarantee to secure jobs, and comprehensive data protection. Jan Niclas Brandt promises a data protection policy similar to that of the “aerospace industry” to dispel concerns about data flowing to China.

Why JD.com?

JD.com is one of the world’s largest online retailers and is considered the fiercest competitor to Alibaba and Amazon. Through the acquisition of Ceconomy, the group would gain access to over 1,000 brick-and-mortar stores in Europe and a powerful logistics infrastructure. For Ceconomy, the deal means fresh capital and access to state-of-the-art retail technology from Asia.

Meanwhile, the GPA union is pushing for a swift political solution. A protracted state of limbo could cause lasting damage to customer confidence and employee morale. Whether the targeted completion of the transaction in the first half of 2026 is still feasible remains highly questionable following this “Austrian skirmish.”

CECONOMY

Austrian Ministry of Labour and Economy