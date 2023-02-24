Neutrality Debate in Austria's Parliament at Ukraine Session
On the occasion of the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there was a lively debate in the Austrian parliament about the attitude towards the aggressor Russia and about neutrality. An open letter in Austria, in which signatories call for a responsible debate about the country's neutrality, also fueled the session in parliament.
The NEOS took the fact that the war is now entering its second year as an opportunity to demand a special session of the National Council to debate Austria's position given the changed global political situation. In an urgent question, the NEOS wanted to know from Chancellor Karl Nehammer how he intends to safeguard Austria's freedom and security in the face of Russia's aggression.
In the view of the NEOS, Austria's security doctrine must be rethought. The ÖVP emphasized the value of an active neutrality policy. The SPÖ also saw no reason to question neutrality. On the part of the Greens, it was emphasized that the necessity of the energy turnaround had become clearer than ever. While the ÖVP, SPÖ, Greens and NEOS emphasized that Austria was clearly on the side of Ukraine and unreservedly condemned Russia's actions, the FPÖ believes that both parties to the conflict are to blame for the developments that ultimately led to war. There was strong criticism of Herbet Kickl (FPÖ), who saw the responsibility for the war on "both sides" and because of the FPÖ's good connections to Russia, as Vindobona.org reported.
The deputies also used the debate to introduce numerous motions for resolutions. Motions from the opposition parties remained in the minority. A joint resolution by the ÖVP, SPÖ and Greens on continued support for Ukraine was adopted by a broad majority.
In the course of the debate, which was sometimes conducted with great emotionality, there was also an interruption of the session and calls to order. Dagmar Belakowitsch (FPÖ) called on the President of the National Council, Sobotka, to call MPs Helmut Brandstätter (NEOS) and Wolfgang Lopatka (ÖVP) to order for "defamatory" statements and heckling in the direction of the FPÖ.
NEOS deputy Helmut Brandstätter compared Herbert Kickl's (FPÖ) argumentation with Adolf Hitler's. The session was attended, for example, by the Ukrainian OSCE delegation, the Ukrainian ambassador to Austria, Vasyl Kymynez, and the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.
Open letter calls for an alliance for open debate on neutrality
The debate was fueled, among other things, by an open letter calling for an alliance for an open debate on neutrality. A broad alliance of politicians, experts and entrepreneurs opposes the mainstream of the neutrality debate. As the newspaper "DerKurier" reports, the open letter criticizes the "illusion (...) that Austria can stay the way it is, stay out of it, and get by with a little more money for the federal army".
European politicians Othmar Karas (ÖVP), ex-FPÖ Defense Minister Herbert Scheibner, SPÖ-related advisor Rudi Fussi and bank manager Andreas Treichl have signed. According to "DerKurier", they had called for a "debate without blinders" on neutrality, "led by an independent group of experts set up by the Federal President" and with broad participation from the population. This should then lead to the adoption of a new Austrian security doctrine.
According to "DerKurier", the signatories complain that their demands have not been seriously considered by any of the addressees (Federal President, Federal Government, National Council and population) in the past few months. Although the "non-aligned friends Sweden and Finland" are now joining NATO and the neighboring countries Germany and the Czech Republic, who were similarly cautious towards Russia in the past, are sending weapons worth billions to Ukraine, Austria continues to act "as if the world stood still on February 23, 2022 ".
According to "DerKurier", despite the budget increase, the army is still "unprepared to seriously defend its homeland and to support other EU countries as promised". "Our security policy position is ridiculed internationally by some, perceived by others as spineless," it says concerning neutrality, the abolition of which is not openly demanded, but which is classified as "anachronistic". The top politicians were told that they should "finally take these unpleasant questions seriously (...) and put them ahead of their own political calculations (...)."
According to "DerKurier", the writers of the open letter appeal to the population to discuss these important issues with other fellow citizens. "Many Austrians still seem to believe or hope that nothing has actually changed for our country, that we can stay out of all military conflicts and protect ourselves independently in the foreseeable future, that a peaceful foreign policy alone guarantees our security, and that our active participation in the stabilization of Europe is not necessary." However, this idea contradicts global reality and is "dangerous for Austria as well as for Europe and unworthy of our self-confident and sovereign country," according to the signatories, who specifically raise the question of how European defense will be guaranteed in the event of a US withdrawal as a protecting power can be.
Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) countered the accusation that a security debate had been refused. The government appears to be largely in agreement, but the constitutional minister, Karoline Edtstadler, was inclined towards the idea in a confused speech, as the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" reported.
In addition to numerous top diplomats and generals, other prominent signatories include the writers Robert Menasse and Doron Rabinovici, the former NEOS MP and federal presidential candidate Irmgard Griss, ex-National Council President Heinrich Neisser (ÖVP), ex-Defense Minister Friedhelm Frischenschlager (FPÖ, today NEOS), AMS boss Johannes Kopf, the director of the Diplomatic Academy Emil Brix, ex-"Presse" editor-in-chief Rainer Nowak, journalist Robert Misik, book author Ali Mahlodji and the former strategy advisor to ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Antonella Mei-Pochtler.