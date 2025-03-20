Meeting of Foreign Ministers in Vienna: Austria Strengthens Partnership with North Macedonia

Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) received her North Macedonian counterpart Timčo Mucunski in Vienna, just a few days after her inauguration. The visit took place in the wake of the recent fire disaster in Kočani, in which 59 people lost their lives and over 150 were injured. The meeting not only marks the continuation of close relations between Austria and North Macedonia but also sends a signal of solidarity and support.

The meeting between Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Timčo Mucunski took place in a political context characterized by both humanitarian urgency and strategic interests. After the fire disaster in Kočani, which not only shook the population of North Macedonia but also caused international consternation, the North Macedonian government immediately turned to Austria. As the most important political and economic partner in the region, Austria promised immediate support.

The swift provision of medical assistance not only underlines the close ties between the two countries but also Austria's responsibility as a promoter of EU integration of the Western Balkan states. By quickly organizing evacuation flights and providing intensive care in Vienna and Graz, Austria was able to send an important signal of solidarity. At the same time, the meeting serves as a prelude to further deepening bilateral cooperation and securing geopolitical stability in South-Eastern Europe in the long term.

Humanitarian aid after devastating disaster

The devastating fire in the “Pulse” nightclub in Kočani has deeply shaken the North Macedonian population. During a hip-hop concert by the band DNK, the club's highly flammable ceiling was ignited by pyrotechnics. The fire led to mass panic, resulting in tragic deaths and injuries. Six seriously injured people - four men and two women - are currently receiving intensive medical care in Austria's hospitals.

Minister Mucunski thanked Austria for its rapid assistance and the evacuation of the seriously injured. “The solidarity that Austria is showing us at this difficult time is immeasurable,” he said. For her part, Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger assured: “Supporting the countries of the Western Balkans is an integral part of our foreign policy - in emergencies and beyond.”

EU integration of the Western Balkan states

In addition to humanitarian support, the meeting focused on the European perspective of North Macedonia. Meinl-Reisinger reaffirmed Austria's support for the EU enlargement process and praised the progress made by North Macedonia on this path. At the same time, she emphasized the need to implement further constitutional changes quickly.

“The future of North Macedonia lies in the EU,” explained Meinl-Reisinger. “The integration of the Western Balkan states is of strategic importance for security and stability in Europe.” Both ministers emphasized the importance of increased political and economic cooperation within the framework of European integration.

Economic and cultural ties

In addition to political issues, the focus was also on bilateral economic relations. With over 50 companies, Austria is the largest foreign investor in North Macedonia. The well-integrated North Macedonian diaspora in Austria also contributes to strengthening relations.

While the Kočani catastrophe continues to cause grief and reappraisal, Austria is showing clear support - both through humanitarian aid and by promoting the EU enlargement process. With mutual solidarity and a common goal in mind, they are looking towards a more hopeful future.

