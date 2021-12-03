Sponsored Content
Meet the Deputy Head of Mission of the British Embassy in Vienna, Ms. Nerys Jones
The Deputy Head of Mission of the British Embassy in Vienna is Ms. Nerys Jones. Learn more about her extensive career in the foreign service and what she does for the embassy.
Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Vienna, Nerys Jones. / Picture: © United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland / Crown Copyright / Open Government Licence v3.0
Following a six-month secondment to the UN Department of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, Nerys Jones became the Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Vienna in December 2017. …
