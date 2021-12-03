Meet the Deputy Head of Mission of the British Embassy in Vienna, Ms. Nerys Jones

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:23 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Deputy Head of Mission of the British Embassy in Vienna is Ms. Nerys Jones. Learn more about her extensive career in the foreign service and what she does for the embassy.

Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Vienna, Nerys Jones. / Picture: © United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland / Crown Copyright / Open Government Licence v3.0

Following a six-month secondment to the UN Department of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, Nerys Jones became the Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Vienna in December 2017. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the British Embassy Building in Vienna (Yesterday)
Meet the New Ambassador of the UK to Austria and Permanent Representative to the Intl Organisations in Vienna, H.E. Ms. Lindsay Skoll (December 2)
Last Call for Britons in Vienna: Apply for Residence by End of 2021 (November 29)
Read More
UK United Kingdom, UK Embassy in Vienna, Rome, Nerys Heledd Jones, London, Italy, Greece, FCO - Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Gibraltar, Diplomacy, Athens
Featured
U.S. Senate Confirmed Victoria Kennedy to Be Ambassador to Austria
Austrian Compulsory Vaccination Bill Provides for Fines of up to 7,200 Euros
Sebastian Kurz Resigns from All Political Offices
Austria's Chancellor Schallenberg to Resign as well
New Austrian Chancellor is former Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter