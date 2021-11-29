Last Call for Britons in Vienna: Apply for Residence by End of 2021

Vienna Vice-Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr: "Great Britain will remain an important part of Europe in the future and the British living here enrich Viennese society." / Picture: © English and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Since the United Kingdom left the EU, it has been necessary for British nationals living in Austria to apply for an Austrian residence permit.

The City of Vienna is now reminding all Britons wishing to remain in Austria that they must do so by the end of the year.

Until the end of 2021, those Britons and their family members who wish to continue to stay in Vienna can apply in a simplified form for an “Article 50 EUV” residence permit.

If the application is submitted in good time by December 31, 2021, there is a right of residence until the end of the procedure. The completion of the procedure as well as the transfer of the card can take place after this deadline.

The application for an “Article 50 EUV” residence permit must be submitted in-person to MA 35 - Immigration Department, Section 5.2 - Brexit Branch Office.

This process requires an appointment, which can easily be booked via the website. More information on the process and all the required documents can be found here.

Slightly less than half of the British residents in Austria, roughly 5,000 Brits, live in Vienna.

Around 70% of these residents have already submitted their application for residence to the MA 35.

Vienna’s Vice-Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr asked all Britons and their family members who have not yet submitted an application to do so immediately.

“It is particularly important to me that the British continue to live in Vienna. Great Britain will remain an important part of Europe in the future and the British living here enrich Viennese society. I am happy about every person who decides to make Vienna their adopted home,” said Wiederkehr.

City of Vienna