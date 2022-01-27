Sponsored Content
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Schallenberg Visit Mauthausen Concentration Camp Memorial Site
Sponsored Content
On the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, 2022, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited the Mauthausen Concentration Camp Memorial together with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Governor Thomas Stelzer.
International Holocaust Remembrance Day (from right to left): Jair Lapid, Karl Nehammer, Karoline Edtstadler,Oskar Deutsch, Alexander Van der Bellen. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
For Foreign Minister Lapid it was both a working visit and a deeply personal commemoration: his grandfather Bela Lampel had been murdered in the Ebensee subcamp in 1945 shortly before the liberation of the Mauthausen concentration camp.
In memory of Bela Lampel and the at least 90,000 victims of the Nazi regime who lost their lives in Mauthausen and its subcamps, the government representatives laid wreaths together with their Israeli guest at the memorial's central monument, the sarcophagus at the roll call square. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
#WeRemember: Heads of Austrian, German, and Israeli Parliaments Meet Ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day (January 26)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Oskar Deutsch, Shoah, National Socialism, Karoline Edtstadler, Karl Nehammer, Israel, Jair Lapid, Holocaust, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Federal Chancellery of Austria, Bela Lampel, Anti-Semitism, Alexander Van der Bellen
Featured