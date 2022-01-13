Iran Nuclear Talks: Israel Will Not Feel Bound by the Agreement

In his first appearance before the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made it clear that he will not consider himself bound by any outcome of the Vienna nuclear talks with Iran. As recently as late December, he still signaled interest in reaching an agreement and possibly changing Israel's position on the Iran negotiations.

Israel Cabinet Meeting, Naftali Bennett (center): "Israel will maintain unlimited and unrestricted freedom of action, everywhere and at all times." / Picture: © The State of Israel / GPO / Haim Zach

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett appeared, for the first time, before the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and commented on the national security of Israel.

"Israel is not a party to the agreements.

Israel is not bound to what will be written in the agreements if they are signed.

Israel will maintain unlimited and unrestricted freedom of action, everywhere and

