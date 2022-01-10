Sponsored Content
Kurz Appointed Co-Chairman of European Tolerance Watchdog
Sponsored Content
Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been appointed Co-Chairman of the European Council on Tolerance and Reconciliation (ECTR), an organization dedicated to combating the evils of extremism, racism, anti-Semitism and xenophobia. In addition to British Prime Minister Tony Blair as chair, founder Moshe Kantor as president and, among others, board member Erhard Busek, former vice chancellor of Austria, are also involved.
“I am very excited to have someone of former Chancellor Kurz’s standing, experience and knowledge join the ECTR,” Kantor (left) said. / Picture: © Twitter / ECTR European Council on Tolerance and Reconciliation / EJC European Jewish Congress
Sebastian Kurz has been appointed Co-Chairman of the European Council on Tolerance and Reconciliation, a non-partisan and non-governmental organization of former leaders and other decision-makers committed to fighting the evils of extremism, racism, antisemitism and xenophobia.
Kurz will join Moshe Kantor, president of the ECTR since its founding in 2008, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as chair of the ECTR, a position he has held since 2015.
“It is a great honour to join such an important organisation which works against extremism and for greater tolerance across Europe,” Kurz …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Austria's Chancellor Schallenberg to Resign as well (December 2, 2021)
Sebastian Kurz Resigns from All Political Offices (December 2, 2021)
New Shoah Name Walls Memorial in Vienna: 64,440 Names Commemorate Humanity's Atrocity (November 10, 2021)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured