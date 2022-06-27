Israeli Ambassador Presents First "Israel Friendship Award" in Vienna
The newly created "Israel Friendship Award" was presented for the first time last week in Vienna to individuals and institutions that promote excellent relations between Israel and Austria. The winners were the Austria-Israel Academic Network Innsbruck and the Austrian former football coach of the Israeli national team, Andreas Herzog. From now on, the award will be presented annually by the Israeli ambassador.
Israel's Ambassador Mordechai Rodgold came up with the idea after relations between the two countries had developed "to new heights" and he wanted to reward those who had contributed to this joyous occasion.
This year there were two winners of the "Israel Friendship Awards", whose presentation in the Vienna Stock Exchange Hall was attended by Ambassador H.E. Mordechai Rodgold and his wife Céline Rodgold, as well as Austria's Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, Education Minister Martin Polaschek and the Director of the Jewish Museum Vienna, Danielle Spera.
Firstly, the prize was awarded to AIANI (Austria-Israel Academic Network Innsbruck), which had brought the academic world of the two countries closer together through its work over many years and had given numerous students the opportunity to study and research together.
"This honour means a lot to us, it is a very special pleasure for the University of Innsbruck, for the Austria-Israel Academic Network Innsbruck (AIANI) and for me personally. It shows that we have done something important right," said Rector Tilmann Märk on receiving the award.
Founded in 2013 at the University of Innsbruck on the initiative of Rector Märk, AIANI is still unique in Austria and beyond because it is an independent institution that actively promotes scientific cooperation between the University of Innsbruck and universities and research institutions in Israel in a wide range of research areas.
In addition to promoting scientific cooperation through its work, AIANI has given many young people from both countries the opportunity to study in Austria and Israel, to get to know the other country and to make new contacts. "These young people will carry the positive experiences forward into the future and develop them further.
AIANI thus makes a significant contribution to the good relations and friendship between the two countries," said Ambassador Mordechai Rodgold in his speech at the award ceremony.
In addition to AIANI, the former Austrian coach of the Israeli national football team Andreas Herzog was also honoured. Andreas Herzog was coach of the Israeli national football team from 2018 to 2020: "Life in Israel was wonderful. Israelis are enthusiastic fans and want to be proud of the national team, where Jewish and Arab Israelis play together," Herzog said.
"I am happy that this year we can present two great laureates from civil society - from science and sport. Sport connects passionate people from all generations, backgrounds and origins. Science, in turn, promotes knowledge and understanding of each other and enables the young generation in particular to shape the future together," the Ambassador emphasised.
