Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg Travels to the Middle East

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg traveled to Israel, Jordan and the Palestinian Autonomous Territories to hold Working meetings. The Russian invasion of Ukraine shakes the world. Austria shows itself as a mediator also in regions that are endangered but have moved into the background of attention.

Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg on a prior visit in Israel. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

The Middle East is a very old and significant region, which has been marked by conflicts for the last decades. Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg traveled to the Middle East to visit Jordan and the Palestinian Territories in the backdrop of new rising tensions in the region.

In the course of a world that is currently being shaken by the war in Ukraine, Austria is showing itself to be a mediator and also wants to show itself to be a peace broker in regions that are at risk but have been pushed into the background, due to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine. …

