Sponsored Content
Foreign Minister Schallenberg at the Council on Foreign Relations: "Clarifie Putin How Reality Looks Like"
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
In the course of the Foreign Affairs Council, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg praised the visit of Karl Nehammer to Moscow and expressed concerns about a coming intensification of violence in Ukraine. Also on the meeting's agenda was stabilization in the Western Balkans and the EU's Global Gateway Strategy. Read on if you want to learn more!
Alexander Schallenberg spoke, among other things, about the visit of Chancellor Nehammer to President Putin. / Picture: © BMEIA / Paier
The Foreign Affairs Council recently took place in Luxembourg. The meeting, which was also attended by Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, focused on the Russian attack on Ukraine and the coordination of support for Ukraine on a bilateral and multilateral level. The stability of the entire region and potential further sanctions against the Russian aggressor were also…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured