UN excludes Russia from Human Rights Council over inhumane crimes in Ukraine

After more and more details about crimes committed by the Russian Army against the Ukrainian population become public, the UN General Assembly is taking action. With a necessary two-thirds majority, the deputies voted for an exclusion from the Human Rights Council. This is not the first time something like this has happened.

The war in Ukraine and the documented crimes of the Russian army forced the UN General Assembly to take a drastic step. In a vote on whether Russia should be expelled from the Human Rights Council, a two-thirds majority was achieved with 93 votes out of 193 members. With 24 votes against and 58 abstentions, this was a clear result.

As expected, the dissenting votes included…

