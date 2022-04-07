Sponsored Content
„Murdering Civilians is a War Crime”: NATO foreign ministers to condemn President Putin's war
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:37 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The foreign ministers of NATO member states condemned the war crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine. The meeting discussed more intensive support for Ukraine, as well as the development of the NATO's next Strategic Concept.
The NATO foreign ministers condemn the human rights-violating invasion of Ukraine. / Picture: © NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization
A meeting of NATO foreign ministers was arranged to condemn the human rights-violating invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation army.
Allies are stepping up support for Ukraine's right to defend itself with anti-tank weapons, air defense systems and other equipment, as well as increased humanitarian aid and financial assistance.
"Moscow is not giving up its…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Effects of the Ukraine War and Perspectives for the Western Balkans from an Austrian Perspective (March 31)
Sponsored Content
Read More