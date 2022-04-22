Sponsored Content
War Crimes in Ukraine: Austria Supports International Criminal Court
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:36 ♦ (Vindobona)
In order to help uncover the war crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine, the state of Austria is providing the International Criminal Court with a sum of 100,000 euros. The sum will be used, among other things, to collect, analyze and process evidence to document the crimes committed.
The state of Austria supports the ICC with 100,000 euros. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner
The inhumane war in Ukraine claims new civilian victims every day. At the latest since the emergence of photos showing mass graves of Ukrainian civilians, it has become clear that Russia is committing massive war crimes in Ukraine. …
