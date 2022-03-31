Sponsored Content
Trip to Israel: Market Exploratory Mission to Promote Austrian-Israeli Economic Relations
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 18:44 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Israeli-Austrian economic partnership is becoming increasingly important. Now Foreign Minister Schallenberg and Economics Minister Schramböck visited the Israeli state to intensify economic relations and to attend the opening of a major infrastructure project with Austrian participation.
Schallenberg and Schramböck at the presentation of the new ropeway. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
In the course of the visit to Israel by the Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg and the Minister for Economic Affairs Margarethe Schramböck, politically urgent topics such as the Russian aggression in Ukraine were discussed, as well as economic issues.
The aim was to strengthen the economic relations between the two closely friendly countries and to establish a joint partnership. …
