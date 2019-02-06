Israel and Austria Sign Agreement on Continued Business Cooperation

InterContinental David Tel Aviv: Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) between Israel and Austria promotes knowledge exchange and transfer of best practice methods in training and continuing education / Picture: © InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Austria's Federal Minister for Digitisation and Business Location Margarete Schramböck met her Israeli counterpart, Minister of Economy and Industry Eli Cohen, for a meeting and signing of a cooperation agreement to intensify Austria's cooperation with Israel in the field of creative industries.

"Israel and above all Tel Aviv are internationally known as a creative industries…