Israel and Austria Sign Agreement on Continued Business Cooperation
Published: February 6, 2019; 19:42 · (Vindobona)
On the sidelines of the state visit to Israel and the Austrian-Israeli Business Forum at the Hotel Intercontinental in Tel Aviv, the Economy ministers from Israel and Austria signed an agreement to accelerate business and entrepreneurial cooperation.
InterContinental David Tel Aviv: Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) between Israel and Austria promotes knowledge exchange and transfer of best practice methods in training and continuing education / Picture: © InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
Austria's Federal Minister for Digitisation and Business Location Margarete Schramböck met her Israeli counterpart, Minister of Economy and Industry Eli Cohen, for a meeting and signing of a cooperation agreement to intensify Austria's cooperation with Israel in the field of creative industries.
"Israel and above all Tel Aviv are internationally known as a creative industries…
