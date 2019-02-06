Sponsored
Israel and Austria Sign Agreement on Continued Business Cooperation

Published: February 6, 2019; 19:42 · (Vindobona)

On the sidelines of the state visit to Israel and the Austrian-Israeli Business Forum at the Hotel Intercontinental in Tel Aviv, the Economy ministers from Israel and Austria signed an agreement to accelerate business and entrepreneurial cooperation.

InterContinental David Tel Aviv: Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) between Israel and Austria promotes knowledge exchange and transfer of best practice methods in training and continuing education / Picture: © InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Austria's Federal Minister for Digitisation and Business Location Margarete Schramböck met her Israeli counterpart, Minister of Economy and Industry Eli Cohen, for a meeting and signing of a cooperation agreement to intensify Austria's cooperation with Israel in the field of creative industries.

"Israel and above all Tel Aviv are internationally known as a creative industries…

Eli Cohen, Israel, Alexander Van der Bellen, Heinz Fassmann, Margarete Schramboeck, GIN Austria - Global Incubator Network, Creative Industries
