Human Rights in Austria: NGOs Make 159 Demands on the Government

These demands, which were presented at a press conference as reported by ORF, range from the withdrawal of messenger surveillance to a constitutionally enshrined right to housing and measures against violence against women. Florian Horn of the Austrian League for Human Rights emphasized that progress in implementing previous recommendations has been sobering. Significant progress has been made in only eight percent of the recommendations accepted by Austria, while fundamental progress has been made in 45 percent, and no progress at all in 47 percent. “In some areas, such as inclusion, we even have to assume that there has been a setback,” said Horn. As a positive example, he cited the establishment of an investigative body against police violence, a step forward that was highlighted by Amnesty International Executive Director Shoura Zehetner-Hashemi.

The joint statement, coordinated by the League for Human Rights, calls for, among other things, uniform quality standards in child and youth welfare nationwide, comprehensive protection against discrimination that also includes age, religion, and ideology, and the completion of the reform of the enforcement of measures.

Another critical point, according to Horn, is the lack of political participation by people who are legally resident in Austria but are excluded from the political process. Criticism of the halt to family reunification for asylum seekers and beneficiaries of subsidiary protection, as well as the deportation of a Syrian criminal, was echoed by Shoura Zehetner-Hashemi of Amnesty International, who also called for guardianship for unaccompanied minor refugees from day one.

In addition to the points already mentioned, the demands also include strategic planning in the area of human rights and the introduction of a National Action Plan for Human Rights. Horn also advocated a “human rights first” approach, in which human rights should be given priority in the legislative process. In addition, the demand for “wages instead of pocket money” for people with disabilities who work in workshops and a strategy for “deinstitutionalization” were discussed.

A recurring point of criticism is the failure to meet the internationally agreed target of allocating 0.7% of GDP to official development assistance (ODA). Civil society organizations have expressed concerns about implementation, even though a gradual increase in development aid has been agreed upon in the government program.

The next Universal Periodic Review takes place every four to five years. Austria will present its national report in autumn 2025, followed by a meeting of the Human Rights Council in spring 2026, at which UN member states will make recommendations to Austria. The state can accept or reject these recommendations. At the same time, the UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism will visit Austria in September 2025, and her findings will be presented to the Human Rights Council in June 2026. This underscores the need to continuously monitor and improve the human rights situation in Austria.

