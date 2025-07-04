Sponsored Content
Austrian Forum for Peace 2025: Peace Work in Times of Crisis, New Approaches, and the Role of Europe
This year's Austrian Forum for Peace 2025, themed “Peace in Crisis,” has come to a successful conclusion at Friedensburg Schlaining. The four-day international conference organized by the Austrian Center for Peace (ACP) brought together over 200 experts, diplomats, scientists, and representatives of international organizations from more than 25 countries to discuss pressing issues of peace work in an increasingly fragmented world.
Tobias Lang, Director of the Austrian Centre for Peace, holding an opening speech. / Picture: © Andi Bruckner
ACP Director Tobias Lang expressed his delight at the broad international participation, including delegations from the Arab League, the EU/EEAS, the OSCE, UNESCO, the United Nations, and the World Bank. “The conference participants exchanged views on current challenges in peace work in discussions and workshops,” added ACP President Norbert Darabos.
Transatlantic…
