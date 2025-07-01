Sponsored Content
Austria in the Spotlight at the Global Development Finance Conference in Seville
Austria plays a leading role in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reaffirmed this position at the 4th High-Level United Nations Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), which took place in Seville. Secretary General for Foreign Affairs Nikolaus Marschik represented Austria at this important global meeting.
Secretary General for Foreign Affairs, Nikolaus Marschik (r.), represented Austria at the 4th High-Level United Nations Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) in Sevilla. / Picture: © BMEIA
The conference, which brought together around 70 heads of state and government as well as representatives from 164 countries and 49 international organizations, aimed to reform development financing at all levels. This includes redesigning the international financial architecture and overcoming financing bottlenecks that hinder urgently needed investments in the SDGs. Despite the…
