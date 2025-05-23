OPEC Secretary General Warns Against a Hasty Farewell to Oil

Despite worldwide investment in renewable energies, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) does not foresee a decline in global demand for oil in the coming decades. Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC, emphasizes in an interview with “Selektiv”, a medium supported by the Austrian Industrial Association (IV), among others, that fossil fuels will continue to play a central role in the long term - not least due to the growing world population, urbanization, and industrial development.

At the same time, the recent change in strategy by the OPEC+ alliance makes it clear that the cartel is by no means admitting defeat. On the contrary: with a controlled expansion of supply, the aim is not only to stabilize the market - but also to actively recapture market share. Target number one: the US shale oil industry.

Robust demand - globally, in the long term, and above all outside the West

OPEC expects global oil demand to rise from 102.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2023 to 120.1 mb/d in 2050 - an increase of almost 18 mb/d. The main drivers of this development are emerging economies, particularly India, Africa, the Middle East, and “Other Asia”. According to the forecast, India alone will generate around 8 mb/d of additional demand by 2050. In the OECD countries, on the other hand, demand will stagnate or decline.

"It is a myth that new energy sources automatically replace older ones. The reality is different," explains Haitham Al Ghais. On the contrary, the growth of wind and solar energy promotes additional energy demand - for example in the form of petrochemical products for batteries, turbines, and infrastructure. He continues: “The world is now consuming more coal, oil, gas, wood, and electricity than ever before.”

In addition, the global vehicle fleet will grow strongly - from 1.7 billion vehicles in 2023 to 2.9 billion in 2050. Although electric vehicles will gain in importance, more than 70% of the fleet will still be powered by combustion engines. This reality underlines the continued importance of oil in the transportation sector.

OPEC+ targets US shale oil: the new market strategy

There is more than economic stability behind the decision on May 3 to increase production faster than planned. According to a Reuters report, Saudi Arabia and Russia are pursuing a clear goal: they want to put pressure on the US shale oil industry. The calculation: falling prices should unsettle investment decisions and shift market share back towards OPEC+.

“The idea is to create uncertainty with a price below 60 dollars per barrel,” says an industry insider. According to a Fed survey, production costs for U.S. shale oil currently average 65 dollars - in Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, they are 3 to 5 dollars. Russia produces for 10 to 20 dollars per barrel. This gives both countries enormous leeway.

OPEC tried a similar pricing strategy once before - in 2014. It failed at the time, as U.S. producers remained cost-efficient thanks to technological innovations. Today, however, their costs are rising again - partly due to exhausted fields, inflation, and political uncertainty under U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump's “drill baby drill” policy has led to short-term production peaks - but at the same time has exposed structural problems such as declining yields from prime deposits.

“Last producer standing still”

OPEC+ currently holds around 48 % of global oil production, but its relative influence has shrunk: OPEC's share alone has fallen from over 50 % to less than 25 % in the last 50 years. At the same time, US production grew to 22.7 mb/d - an increase of over 60 % within ten years. But the pace is slowing: The number of active rigs in the US recently fell to a multi-year low, and companies such as Diamondback Energy and ConocoPhillips cut their forecasts.

Saudi Arabia is unimpressed. It is prepared to bear short-term fiscal burdens - even with oil prices around 60 dollars. According to the International Monetary Fund, Russia needs an oil price of over 77 dollars to balance its budget, Saudi Arabia even needs over 90 dollars. However, the government in Riyadh has signaled its willingness to take on debt if necessary in order to hold out. The aim is to ultimately remain the dominant player.

Climate targets, but realistic, please

Despite the aggressive market policy, Al Ghais emphasized OPEC's support for the Paris Climate Agreement: “It's about reducing emissions, not about excluding individual energy sources.” Investments in CO2 capture, methane reduction, and increasing efficiency are already underway. In addition: access to energy remains a question of justice - over 680 million people worldwide have no electricity.

The Secretary-General issues a special warning with regard to critical minerals: Demand for lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earths will multiply by 2040. "There has never been such a pace of growth. This raises questions about ecological and economic sustainability."

Energy realism instead of wishful thinking

OPEC sees itself as the voice of realism in an increasingly ideological energy debate. The International Energy Agency and the European Commission have now adjusted their positions and recognize that energy security, affordability, and climate protection can only work together.

According to OPEC, the petrochemical sector and aviation will also remain key growth drivers: Ethane, LPG, naphtha, diesel, kerosene - all of these products will be needed in the long term. Between 2023 and 2050, the demand for kerosene in aviation alone is expected to grow by 4 million barrels per day.

Al Ghais sums it up pragmatically: “All energy sources are important.” The energy mix of the future is not black or green - but diverse, technologically open, and, above all, geopolitically smart. Anyone who writes off oil too early could end up losing out twice over: economically and strategically.

OPEC