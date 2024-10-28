OPEC Fund Intensifies Global Development Cooperation with New Financing Commitments

The OPEC Fund strengthened its global partnerships and commitments at the 2024 World Bank meetings through a new co-financing agreement with the World Bank. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Niels Elgaard Larsen [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

The OPEC Fund for International Development is strengthening its partnerships and projects with nearly half a billion US dollars in new financing announced at the 2024 World Bank Meeting in Marrakech. These investments target sustainable development and cover areas such as infrastructure, food security, and climate resilience. This support includes projects such as the horticulture development program in Benin, hydropower plants in Bhutan, and the improvement of the education and health system in Jordan. Among others, Benin received 26 million dollars to support smallholder farmers, while Bhutan received 50 million dollars for renewable energy.

OPEC Fund President Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa emphasized the importance of the meeting, which provided an important platform for strengthening global partnerships and targeted development strategies. A new co-financing framework agreement (CFA) and a memorandum of understanding with the World Bank should make future projects more efficient. The partner institutions also include Fonplata and CAF, which are to intensify development measures in Latin America and the Caribbean. These collaborations are in line with the OPEC Fund's goal of improving social and economic conditions in low- and middle-income countries.

President Dr. Alkhalifa emphasized that these initiatives are designed to strengthen the resilience of partner countries and promote long-term economic progress. This cooperation includes in particular the promotion of sustainable agriculture and infrastructure projects in developing countries to mitigate climate change and reduce poverty.

Founded in 1976, the OPEC Fund has invested around 27 billion US dollars in over 125 countries to date. With a stable AA+ rating, it focuses on supporting basic needs such as clean water, energy, infrastructure, and education in order to promote sustainable development worldwide.

The initiative is in line with the OPEC countries' goal of contributing to global development beyond the oil sector and promoting social justice and economic progress.

