OPEC Revises Forecasts and Cadre: Decline in Global Oil Demand Expected

The OPEC headquarters in Vienna, where the decisions to lower global oil demand forecasts, extend production cuts to 2026, and celebrate eight years of the "Declaration of Cooperation" were made.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has once again lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024. According to the latest monthly report, demand growth will only amount to 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) in the coming year. This represents a decrease of 210,000 bpd compared to the previous forecast of 1.82 million bpd. For 2025, OPEC expects growth of 1.45 million bpd, which corresponds to a decline of 90,000 bpd compared to the previous estimate of 1.54 million bpd.

OPEC cites “bearish” data from the third quarter of 2024 as the reason for the revisions. In particular, demand in key markets such as China, India, and the Middle East fell short of expectations. China's oil demand fell by 81,000 bpd in October compared to the previous year. There was also a decline in demand in Africa and other Asian countries. “Despite the corrections, growth remains healthy compared to pre-pandemic levels,” OPEC emphasized in its report.

Impact on oil prices

The reduction in demand forecasts and rising production from non-OPEC countries have put pressure on the global oil market. Since July 2024, the price of Brent crude oil has fallen from over USD 80 to around USD 70 per barrel. To stabilize prices, OPEC+ has decided to extend the existing production cuts until the end of 2026. In addition, it was decided to postpone the planned production increases until April 2025. This was seen as a measure to stabilize oil prices.

Results of the 189th OPEC conference

On December 10, 2024, the 189th OPEC Conference was held via videoconference and chaired by Marcel Abeke, Minister of Petroleum of the Republic of Gabon. Several strategic decisions were taken at this conference. In addition to reviewing market conditions and discussing forecasts, decisions were also taken on personnel.

OPEC welcomed the new ministers of its member states: -

HE Eng. Mohsen Paknejad (Iran),

- HE Tareq Sulieman Ahmad Al-Roumi (Kuwait) and

- HE Delcy Eloína Rodríguez Gómez (Venezuela).

In addition, Mohsen Paknejad was appointed President of the OPEC Conference for the year 2025. His deputy will be Hayan Abdulghani Abdulzahra Alsawad, the Iraqi Minister for Energy Affairs. Furthermore, the Nigerian OPEC Governor Ademola Adeyemi-Bero was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Another milestone of the conference was the extension of HE Haitham Al Ghais' mandate as Secretary General of OPEC until August 2028. Al Ghais was recognized for his achievements as Secretary General to date, with particular emphasis on his contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

8 years of the “Declaration of Cooperation”

In addition to the personnel decisions and the forecast corrections, the eighth anniversary of the “Declaration of Cooperation” (DoC) was also recognized. This declaration was first signed on December 10, 2016, by OPEC member states and major non-OPEC oil producers, including Russia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Malaysia, Mexico, and Sudan. The DoC aimed to ensure market stability through coordinated oil production.

According to HE Haitham Al Ghais, the introduction of the DoC was a “bold and vital initiative” that stabilized the oil market after the crisis years of 2016 and during the COVID-19 pandemic. The DoC is seen by analysts as a milestone in the field of international energy cooperation. It enables closer cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries and has created the basis for the current OPEC+ agreements.

Outlook for the coming year

OPEC will continue to face major challenges in the coming year 2025. The global oil market is caught between falling demand, increasing competition from non-OPEC countries, and political uncertainties. Added to this is the question of how OPEC+ can keep global price levels stable.

However, by lowering demand forecasts once again and extending production cuts until 2026, OPEC is showing its determination to retain control over market conditions. At the same time, the DoC remains a key instrument for promoting international cooperation in the field of oil production. Industry observers expect OPEC to continue to closely monitor market conditions in 2025, with particular attention being paid to the role of China as the largest oil consumer.

