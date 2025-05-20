Alfred Stern Leaves OMV in Summer 2026: End of an Era of Change

Stern, one of the most high-profile managers in Austrian industry, is leaving OMV - and leaving behind a profoundly transformed company that increasingly wants to position itself as a European player in the post-fossil energy world. / Picture: © OMV Aktiengesellschaft

The resignation came as a surprise, but the signal is clear: Alfred Stern, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of the partly state-owned energy group OMV, will not be available for a further term of office when his current contract expires in August 2026. The OMV Supervisory Board reacted with regret to Stern's retirement announcement. “We are losing a CEO with a clear vision and exceptional leadership,” explained Feldmann. The succession is currently being prepared, and an advertisement for the position will follow. Stern himself promised to ensure stability and an orderly transition until the regular end of his term of office.

A CEO at a turning point

Alfred Stern took over as CEO of OMV on September 1, 2021, at a time when geopolitical, environmental, and economic upheavals were shaking the foundations of the global energy industry. He had previously headed the subsidiary Borealis as CEO and had been responsible for the “Chemicals & Materials” division on the OMV Executive Board since April 2021. His appointment as CEO was linked to the expectation of strategically realigning the Group, and that is exactly what he did.

Early on, Stern announced a far-reaching transformation of the Group, away from a traditional oil and gas producer and towards an integrated company for sustainable energy, the circular economy, and high-performance chemicals. The decarbonization of OMV was not just a PR element, but became the main pillar of the Group's strategy. Under the motto “Reinventing essentials for a sustainable life”, investments worth billions were made, including in chemical recycling (ReOil), geothermal energy (deep), sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), and renewable electricity projects.

Farewell to Russia - a turning point in foreign trade

Stern's role in dealing with the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine will be particularly remembered. In the first few months of his term of office, OMV was still bound by long-term supply contracts with Gazprom - contracts that had been extended until 2040 under his predecessor, Rainer Seele. However, after the invasion of Russian troops in 2022, a gradual but consistent withdrawal from the Russian business began.

The last Russian gas supplies ended in December 2024. Stern navigated the company through the ensuing energy crisis, diversified the gas portfolio with new sources, primarily from Norway, and secured additional pipeline capacities. “Today, we have the best gas portfolio we have ever had,” Stern said in an interview with Der Standard in Davos in January 2025. Dependence on a single supplier is a thing of the past.

Strategic partnerships and global ambitions

Another focus of his time in office was the reorganization of the international chemicals division. The planned merger of Borealis with the Emirati plastics giant Borouge is intended to secure OMV a leading position in the global market for polyolefins (polyethylene, polypropylene). The resulting joint venture, in which both OMV and ADNOC will each hold around 47 percent, has an estimated enterprise value of 60 billion U.S. dollars - a milestone that underpins OMV's international claim.

At the same time, Stern is pushing ahead with major projects in south-eastern Europe: with “Neptun Deep” in Romania, OMV Petrom is currently pushing ahead with the largest natural gas development project in the EU. As Stern openly admitted, Austria's Schengen blockade of Romania has made business conditions more difficult, but the company is now hoping for an end to the political tensions. Gas exports to Central Europe could become a reality from 2027, initially with deliveries to Romania's neighboring countries.

Economic pressure, political clarity

Despite strategic progress, OMV has recently been struggling with falling profits. In the first quarter of 2025, net profit slumped by 70% to 143 million euros, burdened by weaker results in the refinery business and falling margins in the energy sector. Turnover fell slightly to 6.22 billion euros.

In political discourse, Stern has always positioned himself as a pragmatist, as reported by “DerStandard”. He criticized the excessive flood of regulation in Europe - “over 10,000 new regulations in three years” - and called for more realism in climate policy. The fact that Austria wants to be climate-neutral by 2040, ten years ahead of the EU, is associated with “very high additional costs”, he said. At the same time, he emphasized that sustainability is a driver of innovation and growth - “not a do-gooder event, but a business with cash flow relevance”.

Farewell with effect - what's next?

Stern's retirement, according to those close to OMV, is not an escape, but a deliberately chosen endpoint. With the regular expiry of his contract, he wants to ensure an orderly transition. The search for a successor will now officially begin - a selection process that is likely to come under particular political scrutiny. ÖBAG, Austria's state holding company, holds a 31.5% stake in OMV and plays a key role in determining its strategic direction. Together with ADNOC (24.9%), it is part of a syndicated core shareholder structure.

The challenges for the succession are considerable: although the restructuring of OMV has been initiated, it is far from complete. The economic situation remains tense, geopolitical risks persist, and the debate about Europe's energy future is more heated than ever. The Group is also under pressure to combine its ambitious decarbonization targets with financial stability - no easy balancing act. The new CEO will have to operate in an environment characterized by growing competition, regulatory pressure, and international commodity diplomacy. At the same time, the strategic initiatives - from Borouge to Neptun Deep and ReOil - are expected to be consistently pursued.

OMV in the post-Stern era

After Stern's departure, it remains to be seen whether the course of long-term transformation he initiated will be sustainable, or whether short-term market mechanisms and political influences will once again become more dominant. A “rollback” to the fossil comfort zone would be possible, but risky. Much depends on the political will in Vienna, the support of the core shareholders, and the personality of the next CEO.

But one thing is certain: Stern will leave behind an OMV that has developed from its roots as a continental oil company into a globally oriented player with a broad portfolio. The direction is set. The next generation of managers will have to prove whether it also achieves its goal.

OMV