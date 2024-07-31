OMV CEO Stern: Independence from Russian Gas and Solid Business Development

According to OMV CEO Alfred Stern, the partly state-owned company is not dependent on Russian gas. “We have now been working for over two years to diversify our sources of gas and transport routes so that we are no longer dependent on these supplies from Gazprom,” Stern said, as reported by ORF.

OMV has significantly reduced its purchase volumes from Gazprom since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict. This was part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies and at the same time ensure security of supply. Stern emphasized that OMV is now in a position to supply all contract customers even without Russian gas. The Group has developed alternative sources for this, including supplies from Norway and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

A crucial point in this reorientation is strict compliance with the existing gas supply contract with Gazprom. According to Stern, the agreed delivery location is on the Slovakian-Austrian border. Should geopolitical conditions change, particularly concerning the gas transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia, Gazprom could have difficulties fulfilling the contract from the end of 2024. However, OMV believes it is well-equipped to mitigate such risks thanks to its diversified procurement strategy.

Communication between OMV and Gazprom is now mainly taking place via lawyers, and several proceedings are underway before arbitration courts, according to Stern. It will probably be possible to say more about this in the second half of the year.

Current business results and outlook

OMV achieved solid business results in the second quarter of 2024, despite a slight decline in revenue due to lower natural gas prices. Net profit for the period attributable to shareholders amounted to 378 million euros, a decrease compared to the same quarter last year. However, profit in the first half of the year rose by ten percent to 846 million euros, underlining the company's robust financial position.

The adjusted operating result (CCS operating result) before special items grew by four percent to 1.23 billion euros. The chemicals business in particular, supported by the positive development of the Borealis joint ventures, contributed to this growth. The Fuels and Feedstock businesses also recorded growth, supported by higher capacity utilization at the refineries in Europe and an improved cost structure.

The Energy division, on the other hand, recorded a decline in its operating results, mainly due to regulatory changes in Romania, which led to higher taxes. Despite these challenges, the Group remains optimistic. For the full year 2024, OMV expects stable oil and gas production of between 330,000 and 350,000 barrels per day and an average Brent price of around USD 85 per barrel.

Investments in sustainable projects and prospects

OMV is increasingly focusing on sustainable energy projects. In June 2024, the Group was awarded a second license for the capture and storage of CO2 in Norway, which has a capacity of 215 million tons of CO2. This project is part of a broader strategy to reduce the company's carbon footprint.

Another forward-looking project is the expansion of the co-processing plant at the Schwechat refinery. This plant, in which over 200 million euros have been invested, will convert up to 160,000 tons of liquid biomass into renewable diesel components every year. This should reduce the company's CO2 emissions by up to 360,000 tons per year.

OMV Petrom, a subsidiary of OMV, is also planning extensive investments in the production of sustainable fuels at the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania. From 2028, around 250,000 tons of sustainable fuels are to be produced there annually, including sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel.

Neptune Deep in Romania in the implementation phase

The Neptun Deep gas project in the Romanian Black Sea is currently being implemented. “We have now awarded 90 percent of the implementation contracts,” said Stern, according to Industriemagazin. Drilling is still expected to begin in 2025 and go into operation in early 2027.

“This is Europe's largest offshore project and will make Romania the largest gas producer in the EU and contribute to the EU's energy independence.” Production there will have very low CO2 emissions and be much more environmentally friendly than LNG. In June, OMV also acquired all shares in the Khan Asparuh oil and gas field in the Bulgarian Black Sea from Total Energies. “As is customary in the oil and gas industry, we will be looking for a strong partner there.”

Expanding gas pipeline capacities and securing the future

OMV has secured additional gas pipeline capacities until 2029 to secure its energy supply in the long term. OMV was awarded an additional 29 terawatt hours of gas at an auction for European natural gas transportation capacities. These capacities will enable the company to import additional quantities of gas from Germany via the Oberkappel transfer point in Upper Austria. Berislav Gašo, Executive Vice President of Energy and Member of the Executive Board, emphasized that the security of supply for customers is a top priority. These measures will enable OMV to ensure a stable gas supply even in the event of a possible disruption in Russian supplies.

OMV remains a key player in the European energy supply and is driving forward its transformation into a more sustainable company. By diversifying its energy sources and investing in green technologies, the company is positioning itself to be future-proof and resilient to global energy crises.

