Sponsored Content
Putin's War Forces OMV to Make Most Fundamental Strategic Shift in Its History
People › Executives ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The inhumane war in Russia is forcing the Austrian OMV Group to take drastic measures. Recently, the group's management decided to stop all investment activities in Russia and to rely on alternative suppliers in the future. OMV thus joins many other companies that are slowly turning their backs on the Russian market.
OMV will not further expand its business activities in Russia in the future and will stop investments / Picture: © OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV ends new activities in Russia. After years of doing business in Russia, the oil company is now slowly withdrawing from the country. The company announced this in a press release at the beginning of March. Now the new strategy until 2030 has been published and provides more detailed insights. Thus, no more investments are to be made in Russia in the future. Building on this, the contender aims to become CO2 neutral by 2050. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Russian Operations of Strabag: Haselsteiner Cancels Syndicate Agreement with Holding Company of Oligarch Oleg Deripaska (March 15)
Sponsored Content
Read More