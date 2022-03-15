Russian Operations of Strabag: Haselsteiner Cancels Syndicate Agreement with Holding Company of Oligarch Oleg Deripaska
Recently, the Haselsteiner Family Private Foundation informed the Strabag Board of Directors that it has terminated a syndicate agreement between the main shareholders. Previously, several attempts to buy up all the shares of the major Russian investor Oleg Deripaska failed.
After several failed attempts to buy out the shares of the Russian oligarch Oles Deripaska, the Haselsteiner Family Private Foundation terminates a syndicate agreement concluded between the main owners of Strabag SE.
The Russian company MKAO "Rasperia Trading Limited", which holds 27.8% of Strabag shares, was a party to this contract. Oleg Deripaska holds less than 50% of the shares in this company. Today, the Haselsteiner Family Private Foundation informed the Strabag Board of Directors that it had terminated the syndicate contract which existed with the UNIQA- and Raiffeisen Groups and Rasperia Trading Ltd.
In addition to the nomination of Supervisory Board members, this contract also provided for the coordination of voting results at the Annual General Meeting. Now that the contract has been terminated, each of the three contractual partners can vote independently at the Annual General Meeting and is no longer bound by the unanimity principle. …
