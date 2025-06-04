International Climate Conference in Vienna, Austrian World Summit 2025: Schwarzenegger Calls for Action

Arnold Schwarzenegger emphasized the need for action and hope at the Austrian World Summit, stating that "people are tired of doom and gloom and seek leadership". / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Christopher Dunker

Under this year's motto “Unite in Action - Terminate Pollution”, around 1,500 participants from over 80 countries gathered to discuss the global challenge of the climate crisis and present innovative solutions. The conference offered a top-class program: Host Arnold Schwarzenegger was joined by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, EU Climate Action Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra, and numerous international representatives from politics, business, science, and civil society.

In his opening speech, Schwarzenegger used clear words: “People are tired of complaining and pessimism. They want hope. They want leadership. And they want results.” Referring to his political successes as Governor of California - including the “Million Solar Roofs” program, the introduction of green building standards, and the “Global Warming Solutions Act” - he called for concrete action instead of empty promises: “You can't be stopped because one man in the White House disagrees. We don't need excuses, we need action that improves people's lives.”

The power is with the people, no matter who is in charge. We need heroes and action, not whiners. pic.twitter.com/0xoYEcIpbv — USC Schwarzenegger Institute (@GovArnoldUSC) June 3, 2025

Schwarzenegger also took the opportunity to surprise the passengers of Wiener Linien with a personal announcement. In cooperation with the transport company, he declared over the loudspeaker: “This is Arnold Schwarzenegger! Thank you for your commitment to a healthy planet!” This message was broadcast every half hour - a symbolic act to promote climate-friendly mobility and to honor daily commuters as “true climate heroes”.

Van der Bellen: “Acting together - like in a science fiction movie”

In his speech, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen referred to the global dimension of the crisis. In a deliberately exaggerated comparison with a science fiction scenario in which hostile UFOs suddenly darken the sky, he drew a picture of collective awakening: “In the film, humanity recognizes the threat and unites. Perhaps there is a grain of truth in this fiction.” For the President, one thing is clear: the climate emergency is no longer about political differences - it's about survival. “If we want to save the planet, we have to act together.”

Chancellor Stocker: climate protection needs economic strength

Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) also spoke out in favor of international cooperation and technology-driven climate protection. In his opening speech, he emphasized that climate policy should not be at the expense of economic development. “It's not about doing without, but about innovation,” said Stocker. Austria's goal is to be climate-neutral by 2040. By 2030, 100 percent of electricity requirements are to be covered by renewable energy sources.

Industry and business are not opponents, but pioneers: “Our companies are pioneers in the development and application of climate technologies.” Stocker praised the summit as a place for exchange and forward thinking and expressly thanked Schwarzenegger for his ongoing commitment: “You inspire people around the world to take action and assume responsibility.”

International perspectives: Tony Blair and Wopke Hoekstra

The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair, made it clear that the technical side of climate protection was not the problem: “The technologies are there. What is missing is the communication - the will to convince people that a clean world is possible.” Blair emphasized the role of artificial intelligence and even nuclear power as potential solutions to reduce emissions.

Tony Blair explains why leadership is so essential to creating a cleaner world. pic.twitter.com/p6vcJsXSiV — USC Schwarzenegger Institute (@GovArnoldUSC) June 3, 2025

EU Climate Action Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra referred to the strategic importance of the green transition for Europe: “By strengthening our position as a clean superpower, we increase our productivity and create benefits for all citizens.” The climate crisis is not just a threat, but a historic opportunity for renewal.

About the Austrian World Summit (AWS)



The Austrian World Summit was first organized in 2017 by the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative together with ecologist and former Green Party MP Monika Langthaler and has been held annually in Vienna ever since. Its stated main goal is to provide a broad platform for concrete solutions and successful ideas that motivate and serve as role models, as well as connect people, companies, and climate leaders.



The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative is organized as a non-profit association based in Vienna and, in addition to the AWS, also hosts the annual “Special Dinner for Climate Action” as part of the Hahnenkamm Race in Kitzbühel. This year, a record amount of donations totaling 1.55 million euros was raised. These funds are used to support various projects in the field of climate and environmental protection.

Focus on the emergency services - living climate reality

A central point of the program was the appreciation of the emergency services who are fighting on the front line against the effects of the climate crisis. Vienna firefighter Viktoria Zechmeister reported on her missions during the catastrophic floods in the summer of 2024, while fire chief Dom Bei from Santa Monica described the dramatic major fires in California. Their reports made it clear that the climate crisis is no longer a future scenario - it is a reality and claims lives, resources, and international solidarity every day.

Young voices and musical messages

Around 500 schoolchildren from all over Austria took part in the summit. They discussed their visions and challenges with experts and actively contributed the perspective of the next generation to the debates. The involvement of young people was given particular prominence at this year's event – a conscious signal to the future leaders of climate policy.

The band The BossHoss provided a musical highlight, joining Schwarzenegger to present the world premiere of their song “I'll Be Back” – a tribute to the famous film character and, at the same time, a wake-up call to action.

Hands-on solutions: The AWS Solutions Expo

The conference was accompanied by the AWS Solutions Expo, where companies, NGOs, and start-ups presented their projects and technologies – from innovative solar architectures and climate-positive construction to new forms of mobility. The exhibition impressively demonstrated that solutions are available – they just need to be consistently implemented and scaled up.

No more room for excuses

The Austrian World Summit 2025 was more than just a conference – it was a call to the global community to take responsibility and finally take action. From political leaders to young people to firefighters, the summit showed that every contribution counts. As Schwarzenegger himself put it: “We don't need superheroes with capes. We need people with courage, vision – and a plan.”

The message that emanated from Vienna was clear: the climate crisis knows no boundaries – neither geographical nor political. But with determination, innovation, and collective action, it can be combated. “Unite in Action” is more than a conference motto – it is an imperative of our time.

Austrian World Summit

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

Federal Chancellory of Austria