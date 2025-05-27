Austria Wants to Position Itself as a Safe Haven for International Science

In addition to other funding for international researchers, there will also be funding from the Austrian Academy of Sciences. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Peter Haas [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

The background is clear: in the U.S.A., Donald Trump's second presidency is causing massive cuts to the science system. Budget cuts at central institutions such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), attacks on academic freedom, and an ideologically motivated restructuring of public-private partnerships have led to a climate of uncertainty. In Europe and Austria, a commitment to openness, excellence, and a transnational scientific culture is being sought to counter the increasingly authoritarian encroachments on research freedom under the US government. The package - embedded in a series of European measures - is not only aimed at increasing attractiveness in the short term but could also be part of a strategic repositioning of Europe in the global innovation competition in the longer term.

As Austrian neuroscientist Dietrich Haubenberger, Clinical Director at Neurocrine Biosciences in San Diego and member of the Austrian research council FORWIT, emphasizes in an interview with Selektiv: “There is a lot of fear, uncertainty, and also ignorance about what will happen next.”

Austria's response: perspective package and digitalization

In response, Science Minister Eva-Maria Holzleitner presented the so-called Perspectives Package - a comprehensive measure to promote international talent:

“Opportunity Hiring”: the appointment procedure for professors will be simplified for people who have worked in the USA in the last 24 months. The quota for professorships following §99a UG without a call for applications will be temporarily increased from 5% to 10%.

International platforms: EURAXESS will create a “one-stop store” that bundles information on visas, funding programs, and integration - multilingual, transparent, and digital.

Funding programs such as ESPRIT (early career), ASTRA (postdocs), Academy Fellowships (senior scientists), and the Berta Karlik program, which specifically promotes women, are positioned as cornerstones.

“Students at Risk” scholarships are aimed at students from authoritarian states, with an initial 50 monthly scholarships of 1,200 euros each.

State Secretary Alexander Pröll and State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn also emphasized that reducing bureaucracy and digitalization - for example through the new digital student ID card from 2026 - are integral parts of the package.

Haubenberger warns: “It's not just about people, it's about projects”

Haubenberger welcomes the initiative in principle, but warns in an interview with Selektiv to differentiate: “To believe that you can now bring researchers back from the USA in the short term is not enough.” Rather, Europe is called upon to step in strategically where research projects in the USA fall by the wayside. The focus must be on structural participation in endangered research programs, not just on individual migration: “The debate must be turned around - from a focus on individuals to a focus on projects.”

Haubenberger also emphasizes that Europe must not only act as a host country but must also play an active role in shaping it: "If funding is withdrawn from projects in the USA that are relevant to European interests, Europe could use these gaps to participate strategically as a partner. That really would be a sustainable solution." He thus proposes that European countries - particularly Austria - become more involved in funding specific research projects in the USA to avoid losing critical knowledge and innovations completely.

He also emphasizes the geopolitical dimension: "Now that the USA is withdrawing from many areas, this space is becoming available. Who wants to take over global leadership in the field of innovation, science, and research?" Haubenberger sees Europe at a crossroads: between regulatory passivity and the opportunity for creative leadership.

Systemic weaknesses: Austria's research ecosystem under the microscope

According to Haubenberger, Austria is in a good position in an international comparison but has serious deficits - particularly in the commercialization of research (“science-to-market”) and in the integration of private capital. The innovation pipeline often falters when it comes to transfer: "The location is too reliant on public funding. Public-private partnerships are still too underdeveloped in this country."

There is also a lack of the kind of risk culture that is widespread in the USA, where failures are seen as learning curves rather than flaws. In Austria, on the other hand, safety thinking and bureaucratic hurdles dominate, for example when setting up new research groups.

FORWIT wants to counter this with empirical studies: The RTI Monitor (Research-Technology-Innovation) and planned Technology Talks Austria are intended to identify innovation barriers, system inefficiencies, and funding

Europe's role: between leadership and regulatory passivity

A vacuum is now opening up in the geopolitical context: while the USA is focusing on domestic culture wars and China is aggressively expanding its innovation ambitions, Haubenberger asks rhetorically: “Who wants to take global leadership in the field of innovation, science, and research?” The answer: Europe must act - quickly and strategically.

The Austrian initiative is part of the new European package “Choose Europe for Science”, which aims to specifically promote international talent with 500 million euros. Among other things, the ERC grants will be expanded and the Marie Skłodowska-Curie fellowships increased. The aim is to position Europe as a safe, open, and high-performing scientific area.

Symbolic politics or systemic reform?

The Austrian perspective package is a politically smart move - both symbolically and strategically. It demonstrates international solidarity, positions Austria in the global competition for scientific talent, and contributes to European innovation sovereignty. However, experts like Haubenberger warn that without far-reaching structural reforms - for example in terms of venture capital, institutional flexibility, and target measurement - the package will remain well-intentioned symbolic politics.

“Science does not end at national borders,” said Minister Holzleitner. The question now is whether Austria can back up its claim to be a safe haven with sustainable system renewal.

