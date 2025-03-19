The Austrian Institute of Technology Aims to Become a Leading Institution in Applying Modern AI Methods

Austria aspires to be a leading country in the development of artificial intelligence, with AIT as its primary focus. / Picture: © AIT / Johannes Zinner

The European High-Performance Computing Center EuroHPC announced that six more AI Factories in Europe will be funded - including the AI Factory Austria. This will be supported with 40 million euros from EU funds and forms the core of the Austrian AI strategy. The Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT) and Advanced Computing Austria (ACA) are in charge of the project and want to create a high-performance AI infrastructure together with partners from industry and science.

The focus is on the development of a state-of-the-art supercomputer that is specially optimized for business applications. In addition to providing computing power, the AI Factory Austria will also offer customized support services to help companies, start-ups, and research institutions implement complex AI projects.

Politics and business welcome the initiative

The AI Factory Austria is seen by Austrian politicians as a central component of the national AI strategy. Innovation Minister Peter Hanke emphasized the importance of the project: “This initiative is an elementary building block in the AI ecosystem of Austria as a location for innovation and an important offer for companies and start-ups to implement challenging AI projects.”

The Federation of Austrian Industries is also optimistic. President Georg Knill described the AI Factory Austria as a “significant milestone for Austria as an AI location”. The opportunity for companies to benefit from the latest AI technologies, which were previously only available to global tech companies, is particularly emphasized.

The Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ) sees the AI Factory Austria as a “turbo for Austria's AI ecosystem”. Through the close networking of research and industry, Austria is to be strengthened in global competition and established as a leading location for applied AI.

European and national strategy in harmony

The project is a direct result of the Austrian AI strategy and takes up recommendations from the Austrian Council for Research, Science, Innovation, and Technology Development (FORWIT) and the national AI advisory board. The latter has been calling for years for an efficient infrastructure to specifically promote AI innovations in business and administration.

Horst Bischof, Chairman of the AI Advisory Board, explained: “A powerful AI infrastructure is essential for the transformation of industry and administration. With the AI Factory Austria, we are focusing on a forward-looking technology that will sustainably strengthen Austria as a location for innovation.”

AIT as the driving force behind AI development

The Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT) plays a key role in this development. The institution relies on state-of-the-art AI methods to optimize industrial applications and support companies in their digital transformation. With the AI Task Force, the AIT already has a specialized department that deals with the latest AI technologies.

From the healthcare sector to production and mobility - AI is to be used in numerous sectors and increase Austria's competitiveness in the international environment. Ethical principles and trustworthy AI are at the heart of research and development activities.

A big step for Austria's AI future

With the AI Factory Austria, the AIT is setting a milestone in the European AI landscape. Through the strong involvement of business, science, and politics, the project aims to position Austria as a leading location for applied AI.

While AI technologies are becoming increasingly important worldwide, Austria is going on the offensive with the AI Factory Austria. The AIT is determined to play a key role in the European AI strategy - and thus open a new chapter in the country's digital transformation.

AIT