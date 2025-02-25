Austria Secures EU Approval for First European Chips Act Project

Austria has received approval from the European Commission for its first project under the European Chips Act, marking a significant step in strengthening the country’s position in the semiconductor industry. The project, led by Austrian semiconductor manufacturer ams OSRAM AG, involves the construction of an advanced semiconductor production facility in Premstätten, Styria. The total investment amounts to €567 million, with up to €227 million in funding provided by Austria’s Federal Ministry for Labour and Economy.

The new facility will specialize in producing next-generation optoelectronic sensors, which are essential for applications in medical technology and the automotive industry. This cutting-edge technology will be the first of its kind in Europe, reinforcing Austria’s role as a leader in microchip innovation.

Strengthening Austria’s Semiconductor Industry

Austria is already a key player in Europe’s microchip sector, with over 280 domestic companies employing more than 72,000 people in the field. Federal Minister for Labour and Economy Martin Kocher highlighted the importance of this investment, stating:

"Austria is one of Europe’s leading locations in the microchip industry. With this investment from ams OSRAM, we are securing our country’s position as an attractive research and production hub for microchips in Europe. In total, around €3 billion is available in Austria for the implementation of the European Chips Act. Additional investments from semiconductor companies are already in preparation. This will not only strengthen Europe’s supply security, resilience, and technological autonomy in semiconductor technologies but also provide an important economic stimulus."

The European Chips Act aims to increase Europe’s share of global semiconductor production from around 10% to 20% by 2030. Austria plays a crucial role in achieving this goal, ranking first in the EU in terms of the contribution of microelectronics to overall economic value creation, employment, and corporate research & development. The country also ranks third in private-sector investment and R&D spending within the EU, while its electronics industry generated approximately €23 billion in production value in 2022.

A Strategic Move for Europe’s Semiconductor Supply Chain

According to Der Standard, the European Commission emphasized that this project is a strategic move to enhance Europe’s supply chain resilience and technological sovereignty in semiconductor production. The new production line is expected to reach full capacity by 2030, featuring the first fully integrated CMOS technology facility of its kind in Europe. It will produce high-grade automotive semiconductor products designed to operate in extreme temperature ranges from -40°C to +150°C.

Additionally, the facility will be open to other semiconductor companies that wish to develop and manufacture their own chips. The total investment in the project could reach up to €1.4 billion. The Commission noted that the financial aid provides an incentive effect, as such investments might not have been made in Europe without public support.

As part of the agreement, ams OSRAM has committed to sharing potential profits that exceed current expectations with the Austrian government. Furthermore, the facility will serve as a strategic resource in case of supply shortages in Europe, ensuring priority orders in line with the European Chips Act. This project represents a significant milestone in Europe’s efforts to expand semiconductor production, enhance economic resilience, and reduce dependence on external supply chains.

European Chips Act

Ministry of Labour and Economy